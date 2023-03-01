Sunrise Senior Living Breaks Ground on First Community in Coral Gables

Sunrise of Coral Gables Will Serve Up To 118 Older Adults in the Miami Area

Sunrise Senior Living, an industry pioneer and leading provider of senior living and housing services, announces the groundbreaking of its first senior living community in the Miami-metro area: Sunrise of Coral Gables.

Sunrise's personalized approach has become a gold standard for the senior living industry throughout its more than 40-year history. Sunrise of Coral Gables will continue that tradition when it opens and welcomes new residents in 2024, meeting the great need for high-quality assisted living and memory care in Miami Dade County. Upon completion, the more than 90,000-square-foot building will consist of 94 residences across six floors. The community will provide various lifestyle offerings for its residents including a robust events and programming calendar. It will offer beautifully designed common spaces, activity room, bistro and dining room, a salon, and dedicated terrace spaces on multiple floors.

"We are thrilled to begin construction on Sunrise of Coral Gables," said Andy Coelho, Senior Vice President of Design and Construction at Sunrise. "We are honored to bring Sunrise's expertise in senior living to the city of Coral Gables. We also look forward to collaborating closely with the surrounding community as we prepare to welcome residents to their new home in 2024."

Sunrise's in-house development and design teams are partnering with Coral Gables-based architecture firm Behar Font & Partners and general contractor Winmar Construction.

The site for Sunrise of Coral Gables was chosen for its accessibility and convenience. On the main street of Ponce de Leon, the community has access to neighboring townships, major commuter routes and retailers, restaurants, and businesses. The Coral Gables trolley stops within one block of the site and runs frequently from the Douglas Metrorail station.

Sunrise of Coral Gables will be located at 1000 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33134. For more information about Sunrise and the progress of Sunrise of Coral Gables, please visit the Sunrise Senior Living website.

About Sunrise Senior Living

Founded in 1981, Sunrise Senior Living is credited with establishing the modern era of senior living. Each Sunrise community is dedicated to delivering a personalized approach to senior living where every aspect of the services and environment is built around the specific wants and needs of the individual seniors that call the community home. From purposefully created and thoughtful design, to engaging programming and lifestyle activities and best-in-class quality of care that evolves with the needs of each senior, Sunrise's industry-leading innovation is built upon its mission to champion quality of life for all seniors. Celebrating 40 years, Sunrise operates more than 270 communities in the United States and Canada serving more than 28,000 residents. With more than 22,000 highly trained team members, Sunrise offers a full range of personalized services, including independent living, assisted living, care for individuals with Alzheimer's and other forms of memory loss, as well as nursing and rehabilitative services.

