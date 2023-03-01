Humach Ranks #29 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Southwest Region's Fastest Growing Private Companies

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list had an average growth rate of 557 percent

Humach ranked #29 on Inc. 5000's fourth annual Regional Southwest list as one of the fastest-growing private companies based in the region. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a distinctive look at the most successful companies within the Southwest economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

"Our unique approach to providing customer care resonates with organizations who truly believe that an exceptional customer experience at every touchpoint is vital to their brand," says Tim Houlne. "Our company's heritage traces back to some of the earliest adopters of contact center operations more than three decades ago and we've been ahead of the curve ever since."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southwest region. Between 2019 and 2021, these private companies had an average growth rate of 557 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added more than 16,000 jobs and nearly $5.5 billion to the region's economy. Companies based in the Austin, Scottsdale, and Fort Worth areas had the highest growth rates overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be at foundatinc.com/southwest.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsized impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

ABOUT HUMACH

Humach simplifies and streamlines customer experiences for the world's leading brands with agents and technology. With operations throughout the United States, Mexico, and Jamaica, Humach blends live agents, digital agents and robust technology to allow businesses to focus on their core business operations. The company's managed products and services augment existing contact center models using collaborative intelligence that leverages the strengths of both humans and machines.

