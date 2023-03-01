Submit Release
Kalamazoo Valley Community College Basketball Teams End Season As Conference Champions

Women's & Men's Teams Both Declared MCCAA Western Conference Champions

KALAMAZOO, Mich., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Kalamazoo Valley Community College basketball program finished the season on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at Glen Oaks Community College as conference champions. The men's and women's teams arrived both being No. 1 in the conference, and in the end, the women prevailed against GOCC with a final score of 84-69 and the men with a final score of 85-79.

With this win, the women earned the distinction of being the Michigan Community College Athletic Association (MCCAA) Western Conference Champions for the 2022-23 academic year. The men had already attained this accolade a week prior.

The men's basketball team finished their regular season 10-2 (conference) and 22-5 (overall). Head Coach Jim Horn's team will next compete on March 4 at 3 p.m. against Bay College in the MCCAA Championship Tournament hosted by the Eastern Conference Champion, Henry Ford Community College. Should they win this game, they will then compete against Henry Ford on March 5 for the MCCAA Champion title.

They have already secured a spot in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region 12 District C Tournament semifinal game on March 9. The tournament is hosted by Mott Community College in Flint. The men will compete against Cuyahoga Community College in this round. Should they prevail, they will compete in the District C championship game on March 11, against a to-be-determined opponent.

The women's basketball team finished their regular season 10-2 (conference) and 16-8 (overall) on Tuesday. Head Coach Felicia Thomas' team will next compete on March 4 at 3 p.m. against Mid-Michigan Community College in the MCCAA Championship Tournament hosted by Mott Community College. Should they win this game, they will then compete against Jackson College on March 5 for the MCCAA Champion title.

They have already secured a spot in the NJCAA Region 12 District C Tournament Semifinal game on March 9, hosted by Mott Community College in Flint. The women will compete against Edison State Community College (Ohio) in this round. Should they prevail, they will compete in the District C championship game on March 11, against a to-be-determined opponent.

If each team wins their respective district tournament, they will qualify for the NJCAA Division II National Championship Tournament on March 21 - 25. The men's tournament is held in Danville, Illinois, and the women's tournament in Port Huron, Michigan.

For the latest game schedules and scores, visit athletics.kvcc.edu.

Media Contact

Russ Panico, Kalamazoo Valley Community College, 269.488.4393, rpanico@kvcc.edu

 

SOURCE Kalamazoo Valley Community College

