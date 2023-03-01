Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,181 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 372,943 in the last 365 days.

Tribunal on the Time of Aggression: A faint Prospect or a Realistic Probability

In this Twitter Space Olga Oliker, Crisis Group’s Program Director for Europe and Central Asia and Elissa Jobson, Crisis Group’s Chief of Policy, talk with UN Director Richard Gowan and Crisis Group’s Senior U.S. Program Adviser Brian Finucane about the need for and purpose of such a tribunal and what it would take to make it happen. They will also discuss what roles of  the UN, the U.S. and the international community might play and how the process could affect peacemaking efforts in Ukraine.

Set a Twitter reminder here and send questions for the Q&A through our Social Media.

You just read:

Tribunal on the Time of Aggression: A faint Prospect or a Realistic Probability

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more