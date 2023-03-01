Tribunal on the Time of Aggression: A faint Prospect or a Realistic Probability

In this Twitter Space Olga Oliker, Crisis Group’s Program Director for Europe and Central Asia and Elissa Jobson, Crisis Group’s Chief of Policy, talk with UN Director Richard Gowan and Crisis Group’s Senior U.S. Program Adviser Brian Finucane about the need for and purpose of such a tribunal and what it would take to make it happen. They will also discuss what roles of the UN, the U.S. and the international community might play and how the process could affect peacemaking efforts in Ukraine.

Set a Twitter reminder here and send questions for the Q&A through our Social Media.