According to CMi Global Kojic Acid Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 75 Million By 2030, At 2% CAGR

Custom Market Insights

The Kojic Acid Market was at US$ 60 Million in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 75 Million by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 2% between 2022 and 2030.

The Global Kojic Acid Market was estimated at USD 60 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 75 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 2% between 2022 and 2030. ” — Custom Market Insights