TSAHC Recognizes Top Loan Officers and Mortgage Companies for 2022

/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation (TSAHC) helped 10,420 households purchase a home in 2022, thanks to its network of dedicated mortgage companies and loan officers. In total, TSAHC provided more than $2.4 billion in mortgage loans and $75 million in down payment assistance to home buyers this past year. Additionally, 1,821 of the 10,420 families who received assistance were also able to access a Mortgage Credit Certificate, a mortgage interest tax credit specifically for first-time home buyers that reduces their federal income taxes every year.

TSAHC offers two loan programs to make purchasing a home more affordable for low and moderate-income home buyers: Homes for Texas Heroes and Home Sweet Texas Home. Both provide fixed-rate mortgage loans, down payment assistance, and federal mortgage interest tax credits. Loan officers and mortgage companies that participate in TSAHC’s loan programs play a critical role in making homebuying more affordable by spreading awareness to home buyers and helping them complete the mortgage application process.

TSAHC would like to recognize the three loan officers who helped the most families purchase a home with our programs in 2022. With more than 2,821 loan officers originating at least one TSAHC loan in 2022, this is an extraordinary accomplishment.

Josh Allyn with Gateway Mortgage Group assisted 97 home buyers in 2022, originating more than $23.3 million in mortgage loans. This is Mr. Allyn’s fourth year to receive an award as a top three TSAHC loan officer and his second year at the top of the list.

Michael Delgado with SecurityNational Mortgage assisted 40 home buyers in 2022, originating more than $10.6 million in mortgage loans. This is the first year that Mr. Delgado has been recognized as a top three TSAHC loan officer.

Richard Murray with Expedient Mortgage assisted 46 home buyers in 2022, originating more than $10 million in mortgage loans. This is Mr. Murray’s first year to receive an award as a top three TSAHC loan officer.

“Last year’s housing market was unpredictable as interest rates climbed and home prices began to level off. But we’re familiar with unpredictability, and we respond to it by adjusting our mortgage products to respond to changes in the housing market. That’s why I’m so proud of our team and network of lenders for helping more than 10,000 Texans achieve the dream of homeownership during a challenging year,” said David Long, TSAHC President.

TSAHC would also like to recognize the top three mortgage companies that participated in TSAHC’s home buyer programs in 2022:

Everett Financial, Inc. dba Supreme Lending: assisted 803 home buyers for a total of $193 million in mortgage loan volume.

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation: assisted 843 home buyers for a total of $189 million in mortgage loan volume.

Gateway Mortgage Group: assisted 575 home buyers for a total of $127 million in mortgage loan volume.

Complete information on TSAHC’s home buyer programs, including an eligibility quiz for home buyers, can be found by visiting www.readytobuyatexashome.com .

About Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation

The Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation (TSAHC) is a self-sustaining nonprofit whose mission is to meet the housing needs of underserved Texans through innovative programs and solutions. We are driven by a shared belief that every Texan deserves the opportunity to live in safe, decent and affordable housing. For more information, please visit www.tsahc.org .

