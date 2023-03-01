Underground Music Collective Celebrates International Women's Day with a Panel of Women Leaders in Entertainment
The Underground Music Collective announces an exciting new panel in partnership with Women in Music Nashville featuring a host of women panelists in music.
After the successful event launch of Succeeding as a Black Entrepreneur in Music during Black History month, we're looking forward to continuing sharing stories and expert insight”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Underground Music Collective announces an exciting new panel in partnership with Women in Music Nashville featuring a host of women panelists who have contributed immensely to the world of music and entertainment. Hear impactful stories and gain inspiration from pioneers of the entertainment industry. The event will be moderated by Adrienne Allen, a PR professional and author who leverages her platform to empower women in the entertainment industry and beyond (BET, ESPN, Essence, Black Enterprises). This event is free and open to the public, attendees are encouraged to register on Eventbrite. Panelists include:
Andromeda Turre, Performer, composer, songwriter, curator, and founder and host of radio show Growing up Jazz (Saturday Night Live, Tokyo Disney, Michael Bublé's 2021 Christmas Special, SiriusXM).
Ursula Langford, Entertainment attorney, producer, director, creator of film and television, and principal of production company Focality Productions.
ShySpeaks, Grammy Award-winning independent hip-hop and spoken word artist and co-host of the Minding My Creative Business podcast (The Indie Post, Good Morning Texas, Dallas Weekly).
Erin McLendon, North Carolina-born singer and songwriter with a bachelor's degree in music from Belmont, and owner and co-founder of Music on the Moves Studios.
"After the successful event launch of Succeeding as a Black Entrepreneur in Music during Black History month, we're looking forward to continuing sharing stories and expert insight from the professionals that can help others grow within the music industry," Founder & CEO of Underground Music Collective. "For women in particular, we understand the challenges that can arise with access to resources as well as building a brand and image in this industry so with our expert panelists, there will be ample opportunity to further the dialogue in a productive space."
Register at Eventbrite. Additional information about the Underground Music Collective and future events can be found at www.undergroundmusiccollective.com.
About Underground Music Collective
Underground Music Collective (UMC) is a Nashville-based music publication and multimedia services company. UMC's mission is to create a robust ecosystem that empowers independent creatives to pursue their passions. Since launching in 2016, UMC's daily web content has impacted hundreds of thousands of individuals, and the platform has tirelessly supported thousands of emerging artists globally by providing professional artist development, marketing, promotion, photography, writing, and social media services. In March 2021, Underground Music Collective was welcomed as a fiscally-sponsored project of the Arts & Business Council of Greater Nashville (https://abcnashville.org/donations/umc/), a business incubation program for qualified arts projects and organizations who may benefit from tax-exempt status. For more information, visit www.undergroundmusiccollective.com, and follow the company on Instagram @UMCNashville and YouTube @UMCNashville.
