According to CMi Global Indoor Cycling Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 2.8 Bn By 2030, At 10% CAGR

The Global Indoor Cycling Market was estimated at USD 1.5 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 2.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 10% between 2022 and 2030.
Indoor Cycling Market: Overview
The term “stationary cycle” or “indoor cycle” is also used to describe the exercise bike. These stationary exercise bikes help people lose weight and enhance their physical health in a manner comparable to traditional bikes. Exercise bikes are used to perform cycling inside. Included are bicycle-style handlebars, pedals, and saddles. Workout bikes are a type of workout machine with a bicycle-like appearance but no wheels. These bicycles are used by household customers, gym/health club patrons, and other people.
Indoor Cycling Market: Growth Drivers
Consumers depend more on fast and ready-to-eat products, which are low in nutritional value and high in unhealthy fats, due to hectic work schedules, sedentary lifestyles, and changing eating tastes. Due to this, occurrences of obesity and other chronic diseases are on the rise. Demand for exercise bikes has increased as a result of rising health consciousness among people worldwide. Activity bikes give the body isotonic exercise, which helps to increase stamina, raise heart rate, and burn fat throughout the body.
Indoor cycling bike manufacturers are developing a number of changes in an effort to increase consumer appeal. Today, while using an exercise bike, a user can see a live stream video on the screen. Along with this, the producers have just released virtual reality exercise bikes that assist in giving people a totally different environment.
Increasing purchasing power, improved lifestyles, a growing youth population, and an increase in the prevalence of diabetes and cardiovascular disease are further reasons fostering the market’s expansion.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Indoor Cycling market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 10% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Indoor Cycling market size was valued at around USD 1.5 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2.8 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) A piece of exercise equipment that resembles a traditional bicycle is referred to as an “indoor cycling bike” or a “stationary cycle.” It is divided into several components, including a seat, pedals, handlebars, and foot straps. Compared to other exercise equipment, an exercise bike delivers a reduced-influence exercise suitable for persons dealing with joint or lower back problems.
D) Consumers are increasingly consuming ready-to-eat meals and fast food with poor nutrient value due to long work hours, sedentary lifestyles, and changing dietary tastes. The prevalence of obesity and other chronic disorders has increased as a result. These elements are fueling the market’s desire for exercise bikes.
E) Indoor cycling bikes give the body isotonic training, which contributes to increased cardiovascular fitness, increased heart rate, and the burning of all body fat. These elements are fueling the market expansion for indoor cycling bikes.
F) Through the course of the projected period, it is anticipated that rising disposable income and rising consumer living standards, along with the popularity of exercise, would further fuel market expansion.
Regional Landscape
In 2021, North America held over 40% share of the market. Growing consumer health in the area and rising disposable income are fueling market expansion in the area. Consumers are willing to spend more on their fitness and also prefer to possess private equipment in the comfort of their homes in this region because there is a significant increase in the cases of obesity and other diseases, which is encouraging healthy lifestyles for people. The demand for exercise bikes in this area is being driven by these elements.
Over the course of the projection period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to increase at a considerable CAGR. Growing healthier lifestyles, increased disposable income, and expanding fitness chains and boutique gyms that provide virtual training. These elements are anticipated to fuel market growth.
Key Players
Brunswick Corporation
Pelotons
Icon Health & Fitness, Inc.
Nautilus
Precor
NordicTrack
Techno gym
Proform
Schwinn
Star Trac
Soletreadsdotin
Life Fitness
Horizon Fitness
Marcypro
Stamina Products, Inc.
True Fitness
Johnson Health Tech
Rogue Fitness
Core Health & Fitness, LLC
Cosco Sports Equipment
ShuHua Sports Co., Ltd.
JERAI Fitness Pvt. Ltd
The Indoor Cycling Market is segmented as follows:
By Product
Upright
Recumbent
Others
By End-user
Gyms and Clubs
Home
Others
By Distribution Channel
Offline
Online
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
