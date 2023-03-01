Submit Release
Framework Science Welcomes Industry Technology Maven, Sue Bergamo, to its Technical Advisory Board

TeamStation is a proprietary SaaS platform used by over 30 U.S. Technology companies to build, manage, scale and pay software teams across Latin America,

Sue Bergamo brings 20+ years of information and security leadership to Framework Science's Technical Advisory Board, driving innovation and growth.

AI can bridge the gap between people and business objectives by analyzing complex data, providing valuable insights, and enhancing decision-making processes, ultimately driving success and growth.”
— Sue Bergamo
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Framework Science is thrilled to announce the addition of Sue Bergamo to its Technical Advisory Board. Sue brings the team over two decades of senior leadership experience in information and security to the team.

Sue has served as a Strategic Advisor, CIO, and most recently as CISO for Precisely. She is passionate about gender equality in tech and strongly advocates for women in technology. Sue holds a Bachelor of Science in business management from Post University in Connecticut, a Master of Business Administration from Boston University, and a Master in Security from UMASS.

Sue Bergamo's appointment to the Technical Advisory Board of Framework Science significantly boosts the company. Her extensive experience in information and security leadership will undoubtedly help Framework Science to build and innovate in the industry. She brings to the table her leadership experience, knowledge of cybersecurity, and advocacy for gender equality in tech.

"We are excited to have Sue join our Technical Advisory Board," said Lonnie McRorey, CEO of Framework Science. "Her expertise and leadership experience in the field of information security will be invaluable to our team as we continue to build and innovate in the industry."

About Framework Science

Framework Science is a Nearshore Software Development specializing in Staf Augmentation, Human Resources Technologies, Artificial Intelligence, and Fintech. It has built the industry's first Nearshore Staff Augmentation SaaS Platform. It uses AI to select the best software engineers, onboarding automation, performance monitoring, and Fintech for international payroll and wire transfers. The company is known for its innovative approach to the Nearshore Software Development industry and its commitment to cost-effectively providing the highest quality service to its clients.

