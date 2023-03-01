The HomeBuyers Hour - Relationships and Referrals for 1st Time Home Buyers

The HomeBuyers Hour on AM820 Charles Bellefontaine of Chicagoland Home Inspectors, Inc. Joey Mathews of The Federal Savings Bank Patrick Loftus of Loftus Law is a Co-Host on The HomeBuyers Hour

On the latest episode of The HomeBuyers Hour, guest host Scott Fishman discusses the importance of relationships and referrals for first-time home buyers.

We don't sell houses, what we do is we sell relationships. And don't use the value of that trust.” — Charlie Bellefontaine

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, March 1, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The HomeBuyers Hour is back with a brand new episode titled Relationships and Referrals for 1st Time Home Buyers, featuring guest host Scott Fishman of Fishman Group. This informative and engaging episode is a must-watch for anyone looking to buy their first home.In this latest episode, guest host Scott Fishman of Fishman Group joins the show to discuss the importance of relationships and referrals when buying a home for the first time. As a top-rated real estate agent and broker, Scott has helped hundreds of clients find their dream homes. He understands the challenges and complexities of the home-buying process and is passionate about helping first-time buyers navigate the market.During the episode, Scott shares valuable tips and advice on how to build strong relationships with real estate professionals and how to get referrals from friends and family. He also talks about the benefits of working with a buyer's agent and how they can help buyers find the right home at the right price."The home buying process can be overwhelming, especially for first-time buyers," says Scott Fishman. "That's why it's so important to have a trusted advisor by your side. Building strong relationships with real estate professionals and getting referrals from people you trust can make all the difference."Listeners will also learn about the latest trends in the real estate market and how to navigate the current climate. With housing prices on the rise and inventory levels low, it's more important than ever to have a solid strategy in place when looking for a home.About Scott Fishman:Representing home owners or future home owners, in Evanston, Skokie, Park Ridge, Rogers Park, Andersonville, or Lincoln Square. Scott brings his knowledge and experience to his clients to ensure their real estate process is easy. Scott is a lifetime Chicagoan, a DePaul graduate with degrees in History and Public Administration. After teaching high school social studies, Scott made a career shift to advertising and PR. Working on various global brands, Scott spent over 20 years helping his clients tell their stories through design, advertising, pr, and online communications. Knowing it was time for a new chapter, Scott earned his real estate license and went to work helping his clients navigate their path to home ownership.As the Principal of The Fishman Group, Scott and his team focus on clear communication with their clients and all parties involved in the deal, educating clients about the home buying and selling process, recommending other industry experts, and making sure every detail is understood, is critical to the service that The Fishman Group provides. When Scott is not working with his clients, he is spending time with his wife Jenny, his kids Patrick, Eve, and Nate, coaching baseball, playing drums with a number of local bands, and serving on several nonprofit and community boards.Scott FishmanFishman Group+1 773-316-5409@sfsellschicagoIg - Scott_fishman

