AirSage, Inc. launches free trial of its Destination Location Analysis product for the travel & tourism market
The free trial enables CVBs and DMOs to test the visitor insights provided by AirSage data and realize their usefulness before making a purchase.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AirSage, Inc. announced today the launch of a 14-day free trial of its Destination Location Analysis platform, a location analytics tool specifically built for travel & tourism organizations through a collaboration between AirSage’s team and industry leaders. The free trial gives users access to the AirSage User Interface (UI) to view visitor insights for a city or region over a chosen 3-month period.
With the availability of the free trial, CVBs, DMOs, and other tourism organizations will be able to realize the unique impact location data can have on their marketing strategy before making a purchase. This will prove especially important for CVBs and DMOs that must first gain Board approval.
The following presents the visitor insights included in the free trial version of Destination Location Analysis:
● Visits by Month
● Day Trip Vs Passthrough Visitors
● Overnight Stays
● Top 10 Visitor Home Locations to Given City/Region
● Visit Trend from Top 10 Visitor Home Locations Over 3 Month Period
● Filter All Data by Visitor Home Location
According to AirSage Marketing Director and former DMO representative, Clare Carmody: “The free trial provides an exciting opportunity for tourism organizations to test out our Destination Location Analysis product which supplies valuable insights at the lowest price point in the market.”
The free trial of Destination Location Analysis is available on the AirSage website at https://airsage.com/travel-and-tourism/. For more information about the full version of Destination Location Analysis, please contact sales@airsage.com
About AirSage, Inc.: AirSage, Inc. is the leading provider of location intelligence data. Founded in 2000, AirSage has been highly trusted by over 200 clients in multiple industries. Patented developments and methodologies enable AirSage to provide the most comprehensive population and human movement analytics on the market.
Clare Carmody
AirSage, Inc.
+1 404-809-2499
email us here