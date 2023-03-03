Waddington's Exceptional Fine Wine and Fine Spirits Auctions
Waddington’s, Canada's Auction House, kicks off another year of impressive fine wine and fine spirits auctions to appeal to all levels of collectors.
Our first Fine Wine auction of 2023 is one of our best yet, with nearly 500 carefully-curated lots of very rare Bordeaux, Super Tuscans, big Burgundies, and California cults.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waddington’s is the first and sole auction company in Ontario permitted to provide the sale of fine wine and spirits by auction, under the authority of the LCBO. The Canadian auction house has offered quarterly auctions of fine and rare wine and spirits for seven years, achieving consistently excellent results at close to 'white glove', 100% sell-through rates.
FINE WINE AUCTION | FEBRUARY 27 - MARCH 7
Waddington's first Fine Wine auction of 2023 showcases close to 500 lots, many in original wood cases. Sourced from trusted consignors and impeccable cellars, highlights include a renowned private collection featuring Le Pin, Domaine Leroy, first growth Bordeaux and top wines from Tuscany and Rhône. Also featured in the auction are outstanding Burgundies from Roumier, Rousseau and Comte de Vogüé; sought-after Super Tuscans including two Sassicaia verticals; two Duclot Bordeaux collections; highly-desired Californians including Screaming Eagle, Scarecrow and Harlan; plus a wide selection from Sauternes.
FINE SPIRITS AUCTION | FEBRUARY 27 - MARCH 7
Waddington's launches its 2023 Fine Spirits auction season by offering exceptional expressions including the very rare 1938 Macallan Handwritten Red Ribbon and the 1965 Clynelish, bottled at cask strength. Notable lots include a 1955, 40-year old Bowmore, the 40-year old Rare Collection Glenfiddich and Private Vintage Glenfiddich. Also featured is a great selection of Islay Malt Whisky, Bourbons, including a rare Pappy Vertical, and Cognac.
These auctions are offered online at Waddingtons.ca from February 27 through March 7. Register to bid and find out more about the auction at www.waddingtons.ca.
Waddington's conducts four auctions a year of both fine wine and fine spirits. The popularity of collecting wine as an investment grows every year. Many wines offered at auction appreciate in value, especially rare and acclaimed vintages, making auctions an excellent way to build a fine wine portfolio. Waddington's auctions also provide an opportunity for collectors to buy wines that aren’t available through other channels and allow restaurants to build world-class wine lists.
If you are considering selling your fine wine or spirits at auction, the specialists at Waddington's are always pleased to discuss the process and benefits.
Fine Wine Auction Results for 2022:
• 2,571 lots offered
• 99.5% sell-through rate
• Over 1,021 lots sold over high estimate
• 104.4 % average over the global fair market value for all lots sold
Fine Spirits Auction Results for 2022:
• 1,663 lots offered
• 89% sell-through rate
• 295 lots sold over high estimate
• 82% average over global fair market value for all lots sold
