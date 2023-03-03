Submit Release
Waddington's Exceptional Fine Wine and Fine Spirits Auctions

Group of Domain Leroy Burgundy wine, lots 105-108 in the wine auction

LE PIN, POMEROL | Lots 62-64

Three bottles of Lady Gaga Limited Edition Rosé Dom Pérignon Champagne - lot 55

DOM PÉRIGNON CHAMPAGNE LADY GAGA ROSÉ LIMITED EDITION 2006 (OC) | Lot 55

Bottle of Bowmore Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky with its case

BOWMORE ISLAY SINGLE MALT SCOTCH WHISKY 40 YEARS (ONE 750 ML, OWC) | Lot 91

Waddington’s, Canada's Auction House, kicks off another year of impressive fine wine and fine spirits auctions to appeal to all levels of collectors.

Our first Fine Wine auction of 2023 is one of our best yet, with nearly 500 carefully-curated lots of very rare Bordeaux, Super Tuscans, big Burgundies, and California cults.”
— Duncan McLean, President
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waddington’s is the first and sole auction company in Ontario permitted to provide the sale of fine wine and spirits by auction, under the authority of the LCBO. The Canadian auction house has offered quarterly auctions of fine and rare wine and spirits for seven years, achieving consistently excellent results at close to 'white glove', 100% sell-through rates.

FINE WINE AUCTION | FEBRUARY 27 - MARCH 7

Waddington's first Fine Wine auction of 2023 showcases close to 500 lots, many in original wood cases. Sourced from trusted consignors and impeccable cellars, highlights include a renowned private collection featuring Le Pin, Domaine Leroy, first growth Bordeaux and top wines from Tuscany and Rhône. Also featured in the auction are outstanding Burgundies from Roumier, Rousseau and Comte de Vogüé; sought-after Super Tuscans including two Sassicaia verticals; two Duclot Bordeaux collections; highly-desired Californians including Screaming Eagle, Scarecrow and Harlan; plus a wide selection from Sauternes.

For additional information about the exceptional lots in this auction read the Guided Tour.

FINE SPIRITS AUCTION | FEBRUARY 27 - MARCH 7

Waddington's launches its 2023 Fine Spirits auction season by offering exceptional expressions including the very rare 1938 Macallan Handwritten Red Ribbon and the 1965 Clynelish, bottled at cask strength. Notable lots include a 1955, 40-year old Bowmore, the 40-year old Rare Collection Glenfiddich and Private Vintage Glenfiddich. Also featured is a great selection of Islay Malt Whisky, Bourbons, including a rare Pappy Vertical, and Cognac.

WHEN AND HOW TO BID

These auctions are offered online at Waddingtons.ca from February 27 through March 7. Register to bid and find out more about the auction at www.waddingtons.ca.

WADDINGTON'S AUCTION RESULTS ARE AMONGST THE BEST IN THE INDUSTRY

Waddington's conducts four auctions a year of both fine wine and fine spirits. The popularity of collecting wine as an investment grows every year. Many wines offered at auction appreciate in value, especially rare and acclaimed vintages, making auctions an excellent way to build a fine wine portfolio. Waddington's auctions also provide an opportunity for collectors to buy wines that aren’t available through other channels and allow restaurants to build world-class wine lists.

If you are considering selling your fine wine or spirits at auction, the specialists at Waddington's are always pleased to discuss the process and benefits.

Fine Wine Auction Results for 2022:
• 2,571 lots offered
• 99.5% sell-through rate
• Over 1,021 lots sold over high estimate
• 104.4 % average over the global fair market value for all lots sold

Fine Spirits Auction Results for 2022:
• 1,663 lots offered
• 89% sell-through rate
• 295 lots sold over high estimate
• 82% average over global fair market value for all lots sold

FIND OUT MORE

For more information about these auctions or how to consign to future auctions contact:

Fine Wine Department
Waddington's Auctioneers
+1 416-504-9100
email us here
