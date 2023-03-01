Paper Dyes Market Is Projected To Expand At A CAGR Of 2.5%, To Reach A Valuation Of US$ 1.3 Billion In 2033, States Fact.MR

Increasing Consumption of Paper Dye in Flexible Packaging to Bolster the Demand, Rising Investments In Value-Added Treatments To Apparel To Achieve Unique Selling Points (USPS) Are Projected To Aid Market

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global paper dye market is projected to reach US$ 1.0 billion in 2023 and grow at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2023 to 2033.



Dyes are used to alter or enhance the color of paper. These dyes are colored matter, dissolved in the application medium. Based on the raw material they are made from paper dyes are either natural-based or synthetic. It is anticipated that the primary growth driver for the paper dyes market is the rising demand for cardboard for packaging purposes from end-use industries.

In addition, Swiggy, Zomato, and other food delivery services, as well as the rapidly expanding e-commerce sector, contribute to the paper dye market expansion during the forecast period. As attractive and durable packaging coupled with sustainability lures potential customers or enhances the overall brand image.

Download Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6351



Report Attributes



Details Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Value Projection (2032) US$ 1.3 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 2.5 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 112 Tables No. of Figures 93 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study



Paper dyes to continue to be in demand owing to the increasing consumption in the flexible packaging industry

The market has experienced a growth rate of 2.0% from 2018 to 2022

from 2018 to 2022 Basic dyes category is expected to be the most utilized dye type expanding at a CAGR of 3.0%

East Asia dominates the paper dyes market, holding a share of about 23.0% in the global market

in the global market Collective demand for sulfur dye type & direct dyes is expected to expand over 4.0% CAGR, during the forecast period

CAGR, during the forecast period Archroma, BASF, Cromatos S.r.L., and Dystar Singapore Pvt. Ltd. are the prominent paper dye manufacturers

“Skyrocketing Demand of Paper Dye in Printing and Packaging is Likely to Drive Paper Dyes Market During the Forecast Period” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6351

Market Titans

Archroma

Alliance Organics LLP

Atul Ltd.

Axyntis SAS

BASF SE

Chromatech Inc.

Cromatos S.r.L

Victor Color Industries

Red Sun Dye Chem

Keystone Aniline Corporation (Milliken & Company)

Bhanu Dyes Private Limited

Burboya

Setas Color Center

Shreem Industries

DyStar Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Vipul Organics Ltd.

Kemira Oyj

Bursa Boya Kimya Sanayi ve Tic. A.S

Leading Player’s Blueprint for Paper Dye Production

Manufacturers are adopting practices that leave the smallest possible carbon footprint and do not contribute to the degradation of the environment.

The rising demand for paper dye, primarily from the packaging & boards industry, is compelling the leading market players to increase their production capacities. Also, manufacturers are likely to move towards process optimization to provide long-term solutions and cut operational costs.

Segmentation of Paper Dyes Industry Research

Paper Dyes Market by Type : Sulphur Direct Acid Basic

Paper Dyes Market by Form : Powdered Liquid

Paper Dyes Market by Application : Packaging & Boards Coated Paper Writing & Printing Tissues Other

Paper Dye Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





Get Full Access of Complete Report:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6351

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global paper dye market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of dye type (sulfur, direct, acid, and basic), form (powdered and liquid), and end use (packaging & boards, coated paper, writing & printing, tissues, and others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Covered in the Paper Dyes Market Report

What is the projected value of the Paper Dyes Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Paper Dyes Market grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the Paper Dyes Market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global Paper Dyes Market during 2023 to 2033?

Which are the factors driving the Paper Dyes Market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the Paper Dyes Market during the forecast period?

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Dyes and Pigments Market: The global dyes and pigments market size is expected to reach US$ 38 billion by 2031. The dyes and pigments market is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Organic Dyes and Pigments Market: Worldwide consumption of organic dyes and pigments is estimated at US$ 22 Bn in 2022. As per detailed industry analysis, the global organic dyes and pigments market is forecast to reach US$ 37 Bn by 2032.

Bio-based Pigments and Dyes Market: The present valuation for the global bio-based pigments and dyes market is USD 30,305 Million in the year 2022. The market is growing with a CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast duration. The bio-based pigments and dyes market is likely to exceed USD 47062.74 Million by end of 2032.

Pharmaceutical Dyes Market: The demand for medicines and drugs has increased at a noteworthy rate which has resulted in the hike in pharmaceuticals production and hence, increases the consumption of pharmaceutical dyes.

Textile Chemicals Market: The global textile chemicals market is estimated at USD 26.5 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 40.6 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2032.

About Fact.MR,

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.