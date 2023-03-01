How Body Fat Measurement Market Is Set to Grow, Reaching $765M by 2031

Body Fat Measurement Market size, share

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Allied Market Research, the body fat measurement market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years. The market is projected to grow from $395.13 million in 2021 to $765.00 million by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. This growth may be driven by a variety of factors, including increasing awareness of the importance of maintaining a healthy body weight and the availability of advanced technology for measuring body fat accurately. It will be interesting to see how this market evolves over the next decade, and what innovations will emerge to drive further growth.

𝑷𝒖𝒃𝒍𝒊𝒄 𝒉𝒆𝒂𝒍𝒕𝒉 𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏, 𝒔𝒖𝒄𝒉 𝒂𝒔 𝒄𝒍𝒐𝒔𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒑𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒔, 𝒈𝒚𝒎𝒔, 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒇𝒊𝒕𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝒄𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝒕𝒐 𝒑𝒓𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝑺𝑨𝑹𝑺-𝑪𝑶𝑽-2 𝒔𝒑𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒅 𝒉𝒂𝒗𝒆 𝒓𝒆𝒅𝒖𝒄𝒆𝒅 𝒅𝒂𝒊𝒍𝒚 𝒑𝒉𝒚𝒔𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒍 𝒂𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒆𝒔. 𝑻𝒉𝒖𝒔, 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑪𝑶𝑽𝑰𝑫-19 𝒐𝒖𝒕𝒃𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒌 𝒊𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒑𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝒉𝒂𝒗𝒆 𝒂 𝒏𝒆𝒈𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝒊𝒎𝒑𝒂𝒄𝒕 𝒐𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒃𝒐𝒅𝒚 𝒇𝒂𝒕 𝒎𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒖𝒓𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

1. Accufitness

2. beurer gmbh

3. Bodystat Ltd

4. Charder Electronic co

5. Cosmed S.R.L

6. Diagnostic Medical Systems

7. Garmin Ltd.

8. General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

9. Hologic

10. Inbody co.

11. Koninklijke Philips N.V

12. Omron Corporation

13. RJL Systems

14. SELVAS AI INC. (JAWON MEDICAL CO.

15. SECA GmbH and CO.KG.

16. Tanita corporation

17. Withings

𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐛𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐟𝐚𝐭, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

1. Skinfold Calipers: This method involves using calipers to measure the thickness of skinfolds at various points on the body. The measurements are then used to calculate body fat percentage.

2. Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA): This method involves passing a small electrical current through the body and measuring how quickly it travels through the body. The speed of the current is then used to estimate body fat percentage.

3. Dual-Energy X-ray Absorptiometry (DXA): This method involves using a specialized X-ray machine to scan the body and measure bone density, lean tissue mass, and body fat percentage.

4. Hydrostatic Weighing: This method involves weighing an individual while submerged in water. The weight is then used to calculate body density, which is used to estimate body fat percentage.

5. Air Displacement Plethysmography (ADP): This method involves sitting in a specialized chamber that measures body volume by measuring changes in air pressure.

𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐅𝐚𝐭 𝐌𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

The end-users of body fat measurement technology include hospitals and clinics, fitness clubs and wellness centers, and home users. This suggests that there is a diverse market for body fat measurement technology, with different types of users seeking out these tools for various purposes.

In terms of products, the report highlights the use of calipers, body scales, and other devices for measuring body fat. This suggests that there are various types of tools available for measuring body fat, with different levels of accuracy and ease of use.

Finally, the report highlights different techniques used for measuring body fat, including hydrostatic weighing, bio-impedance analysis, air displacement plethysmography, and dual emission X-ray absorptiometry. These techniques may be used in different settings and may offer varying levels of accuracy and precision.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤 𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞, 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐀.

In North America, the market includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. This suggests that the market for body fat measurement technology is fairly well-established in North America, with a range of users and applications.

In Europe, the market includes Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe. This suggests that there is a significant market for body fat measurement technology in Europe, with a range of users and applications.

In Asia-Pacific, the market includes Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. This suggests that there is a growing market for body fat measurement technology in this region, as countries like China and India continue to experience rapid economic growth and an increasing focus on health and wellness.

Finally, in LAMEA, the market includes Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the rest of LAMEA. This suggests that there is a growing market for body fat measurement technology in this region, as countries like Brazil and Saudi Arabia invest in health and wellness initiatives and seek out innovative technologies to support these efforts.

