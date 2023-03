How Body Fat Measurement Market Is Set to Grow, Reaching $765M by 2031

Body Fat Measurement Market size, share

Forecasting the Future of Body Fat Measurement Market: CAGR of 6.8% to Reach $765M by 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Allied Market Research, the body fat measurement market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years. The market is projected to grow from $395.13 million in 2021 to $765.00 million by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. This growth may be driven by a variety of factors, including increasing awareness of the importance of maintaining a healthy body weight and the availability of advanced technology for measuring body fat accurately. It will be interesting to see how this market evolves over the next decade, and what innovations will emerge to drive further growth.

๐‘ท๐’–๐’ƒ๐’๐’Š๐’„ ๐’‰๐’†๐’‚๐’๐’•๐’‰ ๐’“๐’†๐’„๐’๐’Ž๐’Ž๐’†๐’๐’ ๐’‚๐’•๐’Š๐’๐’, ๐’”๐’–๐’„๐’‰ ๐’‚๐’” ๐’„๐’๐’๐’”๐’†๐’“๐’” ๐’๐’‡ ๐’‘๐’‚๐’“๐’Œ๐’”, ๐’ˆ๐’š๐’Ž๐’”, ๐’‚๐’๐’ ๐’‡๐’Š๐’•๐’๐’†๐’”๐’” ๐’„๐’†๐’๐’•๐’†๐’“๐’” ๐’•๐’ ๐’‘๐’“๐’†๐’—๐’†๐’๐’• ๐‘บ๐‘จ๐‘น๐‘บ-๐‘ช๐‘ถ๐‘ฝ-2 ๐’”๐’‘๐’“๐’†๐’‚๐’ ๐’‰๐’‚๐’—๐’† ๐’“๐’†๐’ ๐’–๐’„๐’†๐’ ๐’ ๐’‚๐’Š๐’๐’š ๐’‘๐’‰๐’š๐’”๐’Š๐’„๐’‚๐’ ๐’‚๐’„๐’•๐’Š๐’—๐’Š๐’•๐’Š๐’†๐’”. ๐‘ป๐’‰๐’–๐’”, ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐‘ช๐‘ถ๐‘ฝ๐‘ฐ๐‘ซ-19 ๐’๐’–๐’•๐’ƒ๐’“๐’†๐’‚๐’Œ ๐’Š๐’” ๐’‚๐’๐’•๐’Š๐’„๐’Š๐’‘๐’‚๐’•๐’†๐’ ๐’•๐’ ๐’‰๐’‚๐’—๐’† ๐’‚ ๐’๐’†๐’ˆ๐’‚๐’•๐’Š๐’—๐’† ๐’Š๐’Ž๐’‘๐’‚๐’„๐’• ๐’๐’ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’ƒ๐’๐’ ๐’š ๐’‡๐’‚๐’• ๐’Ž๐’†๐’‚๐’”๐’–๐’“๐’†๐’Ž๐’†๐’๐’• ๐’Ž๐’‚๐’“๐’Œ๐’†๐’•.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

1. Accufitness

2. beurer gmbh

3. Bodystat Ltd

4. Charder Electronic co

5. Cosmed S.R.L

6. Diagnostic Medical Systems

7. Garmin Ltd.

8. General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

9. Hologic

10. Inbody co.

11. Koninklijke Philips N.V

12. Omron Corporation

13. RJL Systems

14. SELVAS AI INC. (JAWON MEDICAL CO.

15. SECA GmbH and CO.KG.

16. Tanita corporation

17. Withings

๐“๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ญ๐ก๐จ๐๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐ฆ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐›๐จ๐๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐š๐ญ, ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ข๐ง๐ :

1. Skinfold Calipers: This method involves using calipers to measure the thickness of skinfolds at various points on the body. The measurements are then used to calculate body fat percentage.

2. Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA): This method involves passing a small electrical current through the body and measuring how quickly it travels through the body. The speed of the current is then used to estimate body fat percentage.

3. Dual-Energy X-ray Absorptiometry (DXA): This method involves using a specialized X-ray machine to scan the body and measure bone density, lean tissue mass, and body fat percentage.

4. Hydrostatic Weighing: This method involves weighing an individual while submerged in water. The weight is then used to calculate body density, which is used to estimate body fat percentage.

5. Air Displacement Plethysmography (ADP): This method involves sitting in a specialized chamber that measures body volume by measuring changes in air pressure.

โ€ƒ๐๐จ๐๐ฒ ๐ ๐š๐ญ ๐Œ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ

The end-users of body fat measurement technology include hospitals and clinics, fitness clubs and wellness centers, and home users. This suggests that there is a diverse market for body fat measurement technology, with different types of users seeking out these tools for various purposes.

In terms of products, the report highlights the use of calipers, body scales, and other devices for measuring body fat. This suggests that there are various types of tools available for measuring body fat, with different levels of accuracy and ease of use.

Finally, the report highlights different techniques used for measuring body fat, including hydrostatic weighing, bio-impedance analysis, air displacement plethysmography, and dual emission X-ray absorptiometry. These techniques may be used in different settings and may offer varying levels of accuracy and precision.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐š๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐›๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ค ๐๐จ๐ฐ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐›๐ฒ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š, ๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š-๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‹๐€๐Œ๐„๐€.

In North America, the market includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. This suggests that the market for body fat measurement technology is fairly well-established in North America, with a range of users and applications.

In Europe, the market includes Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe. This suggests that there is a significant market for body fat measurement technology in Europe, with a range of users and applications.

In Asia-Pacific, the market includes Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. This suggests that there is a growing market for body fat measurement technology in this region, as countries like China and India continue to experience rapid economic growth and an increasing focus on health and wellness.

Finally, in LAMEA, the market includes Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the rest of LAMEA. This suggests that there is a growing market for body fat measurement technology in this region, as countries like Brazil and Saudi Arabia invest in health and wellness initiatives and seek out innovative technologies to support these efforts.

