At a CAGR of 10.2% of POS Security Market Is Expected to Generate $10.3 Billion by 2031

PORTLAND , OR, USA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ccording to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global pos security market garnered $4.0 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $10.3 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Top impacting factors :

Compliance with regulations
Increased adoption of digital payment modes
Rise in fraudulent activities in e-commerce
PoS security deployment issues
Lack of awareness among employees for the use of PoS systems
Increasing use of payment applications across different industry verticals

Report coverage & details:
Segments covered offering, deployment mode, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region
Drivers Surge in demand for adoption of digital payment modes among the consumers Growing craze of mobile payment and online payment among the youth of developing nations Compliance with regulations and rise in fraudulent activities in E-commerce
Opportunities Increasing use of payment applications across different industry verticals
Restraints Lack of awareness among employees for the use of PoS systems

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global pos security market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted to temporary closure of all retail shops and customers were not able to purchase from the stores and therefore, the pos transactions could not be done.
However, with ease in restrictions, the demand for pos security system is likely to increase in the post-pandemic.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global pos security market based on offering, deployment mode, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on offering, the solution segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global pos security market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global pos security market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global pos security market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global pos security market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global pos security market analyzed in the research include CardConnect, Epos Now, Vend, Upserve, Inc., Sophos Ltd., Morphisec Ltd., Lightspeed, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., AO Kaspersky Lab, Fortinet, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global pos security market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key benefits for stakeholders
This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the PoS security market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing PoS security market opportunity.
The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
In-depth analysis of the PoS security market outlook assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.
Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.
The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global PoS security market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

POS Security Market Key Segments:

Offering

Solution
Services
Deployment Mode

On-Premise
Cloud
Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
Industry Vertical

Retail
Hospitality
Entertainment
Healthcare
Transportation
Others
By Region

North America  (U.S., Canada)
Europe  (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
Asia-Pacific  (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
LAMEA  (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

