Artisan Partners’ David Samra Hosts Fourth Annual Stock Pitch Challenge

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Samra, lead portfolio manager of the Artisan Partners International Value Team, hosted the Artisan International Value Stock Pitch Challenge at Columbia Business School on February 9, 2023.



The educational event, which Mr. Samra has sponsored for the past four years, was produced by Columbia Business School's Heilbrunn Center for Graham & Dodd Investing, a dynamic resource for students and practitioners to learn about value investing through world-class education and research, bridging theory and practice. The stock pitch challenge judges student participants on the quality of both their presentation and their underlying investment idea. The winner receives a cash prize.

An esteemed Columbia Business School graduate and a distinguished international value investor, Mr. Samra is committed to mentoring the next generation of value investing talent. He explained, ‘‘It’s a pleasure to sponsor this event each year. It’s always a great opportunity for me to network with other well-respected value investors as well as up-and-coming value investing talent, all while staying connected to my alma mater.”

About Artisan Partners

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners’ autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

