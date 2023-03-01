Crosschq Expands Global Capabilities to EMEA and APAC

Data Driven Hiring Platform now available in French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean and Arabic

SAN FRANCISCO, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crosschq , pioneers of the Hiring Intelligence Cloud™, today announced expanded language support for its popular digital reference check platform, Crosschq 360. Valued by talent acquisition teams, hiring managers and job seekers, Crosschq 360 enables a streamlined, candidate controlled reference checking process that helps drive Quality of Hire for both companies and job seekers.



“With unemployment at historic lows, more organizations are deploying borderless talent strategies,” said Crosschq CEO Mike Fitzsimmons. “Additionally, organizations have intensified their focus on engaging and sourcing diverse candidates in an inclusive manner and our Crosschq 360 solution does exactly that.”

In response to these trends and demand from its more than 400 customers, Crosschq has added support for additional languages. Already available in English, Portuguese and Spanish, Crosschq 360 is now available in French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean and Arabic.

"We are excited to see these additional localized solutions to support our global workforce," said Michael Wright, Global Head of Talent Acquisition, for WPP.

Crosschq 360 combines self-assessment with peer reviews in an easy-to-use candidate-friendly, modern digital experience. By gathering structured feedback from job candidates and their references, Crosschq 360 provides insightful data that helps new hires and their managers ensure they are well matched. Unlike the traditional reference checking process, which is rife with bias and the potential for significant compliance violations, Crosschq’s automated solution enables employers to identify best-fit candidates quickly and uniformly. Candidates can choose which references will best speak to their skills specifically in the context of the job they’re interviewing for, plus complete a self-assessment with the same questions their references will be answering. By managing their references and self-scoring, candidates are able to advocate for themselves in a way that hasn’t been available previously.

Jake Paul, Crosschq’s Chief Product Officer, observed, “If you’re still doing reference checks manually and approach them through the historical lens of employment verification, you’re never going to get their full value. Gathering as much data about candidates as soon as possible in the recruiting process supports quality of hire and diversity initiatives, heightening the potential for greater engagement and productivity.”

Crosschq CEO Mike Fitzsimmons commented, “The labor market remains tight with U.S. employers adding over 500,000 jobs last month and unemployment hitting a 53 year low at 4.3%. Plus, select verticals such as hospitality and healthcare are struggling like never before to find high quality workers. Fast-tracking the right hires by using Crosschq 360 creates a best-case scenario for candidates and employers alike.”

Hiring Intelligence expert Crosschq provides Talent leaders with the data and analytics needed to optimize recruiting and continuously improve Quality of Hire. Crosschq’s Hiring Intelligence Cloud™ connects people data with tangible business outcomes and powers a set of Hiring Intelligence applications that span the entire hiring process. Crosschq directly ensures the success of recruiters and talent professionals by arming them with data and insights to become strategic leaders within their business. Customers and partners include Deloitte, Allegis, Pinterest, HubSpot, Saks Fifth Avenue, Roku, Workday, SAP and Greenhouse. Founded in 2018, Crosschq is backed by Tiger Global Management, GGV Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, SAP.iO, Okta Ventures, Slack and Salesforce. To learn more, visit crosschq.com .

