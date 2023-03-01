Revolutionizing Mining Operations with Electric Drive Trucks

Electric Drive Mining Truck Market Analysis

Electric Drive Mining Truck Market by Type, by Size, Medium, Large, Ultra (Above 351 Metric Tons)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The shift of manufacturing industries toward clean and efficient electric vehicles, and the development of autonomous trucks drive the global electric drive mining truck market. Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global electric drive mining truck market share.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global electric drive mining truck market garnered $487.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to generate $815.4 million by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global electric drive mining truck market based on type, size, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the rear dump segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global electric drive mining truck market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period, Meanwhile, the others type of truck holds the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on the size, the large (251-350 metric tons) segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to around 30% of the global electric drive mining truck market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period followed by the manifestation of the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifth of the global electric drive mining truck market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the LAMEA is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global electric drive mining truck market analyzed in the research include Kuhn Schweiz AG, EPIROC, Voltas, Terex Corporation, Komatsu Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., OJSC BELAZ, Caterpillar, BEML Limited and XCMG Group.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global electric drive mining truck industry. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.