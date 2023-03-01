With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 329%, We Are Volume Ranks No. 53 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Northeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Inc. magazine today revealed that We are Volume (WAV) is No. 53 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals

GREENFIELD PARK, N.Y., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that We are Volume (WAV) is No. 53 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Northeast private companies, based in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

"Congratulations to our team at We Are Volume who made the 2023 Inc Regionals list of the fastest-growing companies in the Northeast region. In a field of strong competition ranking 53 was great accomplishment and we couldn't be more excited - Benny, Matt and Frank"

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Northeast region. Between 2019 and 2021, these 168 private companies had an average growth rate of 450 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 12,066 jobs and nearly $4.4 billion to the Northeast region's economy. Companies based in the New York areas had the highest growth rates overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/northeast starting February 28, 2023.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

We Are Volume (WAV) is a creative production agency that helps its clients bring their ideas to life through various forms of Production, such as Digital, Print and Video.

Our clients are in the Advertising, Entertainment, and Marketing Industries and depend on WAV to develop and produce content for a variety of platforms, including Website Design & Development, Digital Advertising, Digital Video, Social Media, and Print.

Contact: Frank Cannata, 212.843.6781 or info@wearevolume.com

Frank Cannata, We Are Volume, 1 9173449536, info@wearevolume.com

