MeridianLink® Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results
Fourth quarter revenue of $70.6 million grows 10% year-over-year
MeridianLink, Inc. MLNK, a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.
"Our solid fourth quarter performance highlights the strength of our multi-product platform, MeridianLink® One," said Nicolaas Vlok, chief executive officer of MeridianLink. "More financial institutions are taking advantage of bundling MeridianLink offerings to create seamless digital lending experiences. With that, our revenue grew 10% year-over-year to $70.6 million with 33% adjusted EBITDA margins. Lending software solutions revenue grew 26% year-over-year to $55.0 million, now accounting for 78% of total revenue. I'd like to thank the team for their ongoing dedication and innovation."
Quarterly Financial Highlights:
- Revenue of $70.6 million, an increase of 10% year-over-year
- Operating income of $0.6 million, or 1% of revenue and Non-GAAP operating profit of $8.5 million, or 12% of revenue
- Net loss of $(5.5) million, or (8)% of revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA of $23.2 million, or 33% of revenue
- Cash flow from operations of $7.4 million and free cash flow of $5.2 million
2022 Fiscal Year Financial Highlights:
- Revenue of $288.0 million, an increase of 8% year-over-year
- Operating income of $28.6 million, or 10% of revenue and Non-GAAP operating profit of $55.9 million, or 19% of revenue
- Net income of $1.3 million, or 0.4% of revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA of $111.2 million, or 39% of revenue
- Cash flow from operations of $74.6 million and free cash flow of $65.2 million
Business and Operating Highlights:
- MeridianLink finished the quarter with record software bookings, both for Q4 and in company history.
- In the quarter, MeridianLink signed ten existing MeridianLink® Consumer customers on the MeridianLink® Mortgage solution, demonstrating the powerful cross-sell capabilities of the MeridianLink® One platform.
- In support of our strategic investment to accelerate services, fuel Go-to-Market, and enhance product innovation, we restructured our operations team and cost profile to serve more customers with greater efficiency in 2023.
- The Company completed enhancements to our marketing automation solution, MeridianLink® Engage. These new features save time in launching targeted, personalized marketing campaigns, often resulting in triple-digit ROI for the customer.
- Building on the innovative functionality acquired through the StreetShares® Atlas Platform®, the Company completed our business lending offering, MeridianLink® Business, to optimize the business lending process in a digital environment.
- Through the Company's extensive Partner Marketplace, we announced new integrations to partners such as Equifax®, Ferretly, and FirstClose, which help differentiate our lending and data verification customers in the market.
- MeridianLink secured another strong roster of new logo customers as a result of our lending capabilities that best serve customers in our mid-market sweet spot, enabling a more frictionless lending process and empowering customer growth.
Business Outlook
Based on information as of today, March 1, 2023, the Company issues first quarter financial guidance and initiates full year 2023 financial guidance as follows:
First Quarter Fiscal 2023:
- Revenue is expected to be in the range of $72.0 million to $75.0 million
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $23.0 million to $26.0 million
Full Year 2023:
- Revenue is expected to be in the range of $304.0 million to $310.0 million
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $109.0 million to $115.0 million
Conference Call Information
MeridianLink will hold a conference call to discuss our fourth quarter and fiscal year results today, March 1, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 396-8049 from North America toll-free or the Participant Local number of (416) 764-8646 with Conference ID 05813207. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of MeridianLink's website at ir.meridianlink.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available at the same website following the conclusion of the call. A telephonic replay will be available until approximately 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at (877) 674-7070 from North America or (416) 764-8692 as a Participant Local with Playback Passcode 813207.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
As of
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
55,780
|
|
|
$
|
113,645
|
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
|
|
32,905
|
|
|
|
24,913
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
9,447
|
|
|
|
9,398
|
|
Escrow deposit
|
|
30,000
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
128,132
|
|
|
|
147,956
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
4,245
|
|
|
|
5,989
|
|
Right of use assets
|
|
2,185
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
297,475
|
|
|
|
298,597
|
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
|
13,939
|
|
|
|
4,286
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
608,657
|
|
|
|
564,799
|
|
Other assets
|
|
4,524
|
|
|
|
4,266
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,059,157
|
|
|
$
|
1,025,893
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
1,249
|
|
|
$
|
2,335
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
32,500
|
|
|
|
24,667
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
16,945
|
|
|
|
14,707
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs
|
|
3,505
|
|
|
|
2,139
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
54,199
|
|
|
|
43,848
|
|
Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs
|
|
423,404
|
|
|
|
425,371
|
|
Long-term deferred revenue
|
|
1,141
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Deferred rent
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
396
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
1,322
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
480,066
|
|
|
|
469,615
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized, 80,644,452 and 79,734,984 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively
|
|
128
|
|
|
|
88
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
621,396
|
|
|
|
596,542
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(42,433
|
)
|
|
|
(40,352
|
)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
579,091
|
|
|
|
556,278
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
1,059,157
|
|
|
$
|
1,025,893
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share/unit and per share/unit data)
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Revenues, net
|
$
|
70,551
|
|
|
$
|
64,024
|
|
|
$
|
288,046
|
|
|
$
|
267,676
|
|
Cost of revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription and services
|
|
22,486
|
|
|
|
19,025
|
|
|
|
90,778
|
|
|
|
77,103
|
|
Amortization of developed technology
|
|
4,266
|
|
|
|
3,329
|
|
|
|
15,553
|
|
|
|
12,519
|
|
Total cost of revenues
|
|
26,752
|
|
|
|
22,354
|
|
|
|
106,331
|
|
|
|
89,622
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
43,799
|
|
|
|
41,670
|
|
|
|
181,715
|
|
|
|
178,054
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
22,233
|
|
|
|
21,057
|
|
|
|
82,649
|
|
|
|
85,160
|
|
Research and development
|
|
12,178
|
|
|
|
8,529
|
|
|
|
42,592
|
|
|
|
36,336
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
7,139
|
|
|
|
4,305
|
|
|
|
23,658
|
|
|
|
18,122
|
|
Acquisition related costs
|
|
1,679
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,228
|
|
|
|
781
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
43,229
|
|
|
|
33,891
|
|
|
|
153,127
|
|
|
|
140,399
|
|
Operating income
|
|
570
|
|
|
|
7,779
|
|
|
|
28,588
|
|
|
|
37,655
|
|
Other (income) expense, net:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income
|
|
(357
|
)
|
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
|
(1,063
|
)
|
|
|
(49
|
)
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
7,578
|
|
|
|
5,542
|
|
|
|
24,227
|
|
|
|
32,615
|
|
Loss on debt repayment and extinguishment
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
5,593
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
9,944
|
|
Total other expense, net
|
|
7,221
|
|
|
|
11,125
|
|
|
|
23,164
|
|
|
|
42,510
|
|
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|
|
(6,651
|
)
|
|
|
(3,346
|
)
|
|
|
5,424
|
|
|
|
(4,855
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|
|
(1,188
|
)
|
|
|
(133
|
)
|
|
|
4,130
|
|
|
|
5,141
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
(5,463
|
)
|
|
|
(3,213
|
)
|
|
|
1,294
|
|
|
|
(9,996
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A preferred return
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(20,944
|
)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|
$
|
(5,463
|
)
|
|
$
|
(3,213
|
)
|
|
$
|
1,294
|
|
|
$
|
(30,940
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.07
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
|
$
|
(0.48
|
)
|
Diluted
|
|
(0.07
|
)
|
|
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
(0.48
|
)
|
Weighted average common stock outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
80,749,744
|
|
|
|
79,596,418
|
|
|
|
80,454,356
|
|
|
|
63,813,770
|
|
Diluted
|
|
80,749,744
|
|
|
|
79,596,418
|
|
|
|
82,403,679
|
|
|
|
63,813,770
|
|
Net Revenues by Major Source
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
Subscription fees
|
$
|
60,004
|
|
$
|
55,757
|
|
$
|
248,864
|
|
$
|
235,489
|
Professional services
|
|
8,250
|
|
|
5,895
|
|
|
29,320
|
|
|
22,707
|
Other
|
|
2,297
|
|
|
2,372
|
|
|
9,862
|
|
|
9,480
|
Total
|
$
|
70,551
|
|
$
|
64,024
|
|
$
|
288,046
|
|
$
|
267,676
|
Net Revenues by Solution Type
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Lending software solutions
|
$
|
55,041
|
|
|
$
|
43,759
|
|
|
$
|
208,290
|
|
|
$
|
176,793
|
|
Data verification software solutions
|
|
15,510
|
|
|
|
20,265
|
|
|
|
79,756
|
|
|
|
90,883
|
|
Total (1)
|
$
|
70,551
|
|
|
$
|
64,024
|
|
|
$
|
288,046
|
|
|
$
|
267,676
|
|
% Growth attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lending software solutions
|
|
18
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
%
|
|
|
Data verification software
|
|
(7
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
(4
|
)%
|
|
|
Total % growth
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) % Revenue related to mortgage loan market:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lending software solutions
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
|
9
|
%
|
|
|
8
|
%
|
|
|
9
|
%
|
Data verification software
|
|
59
|
%
|
|
|
68
|
%
|
|
|
64
|
%
|
|
|
70
|
%
|
Total % revenue related to mortgage loan market
|
|
21
|
%
|
|
|
27
|
%
|
|
|
23
|
%
|
|
|
30
|
%
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
1,294
|
|
|
$
|
(9,996
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
53,982
|
|
|
|
50,453
|
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
|
2,760
|
|
|
|
3,413
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
22,761
|
|
|
|
30,736
|
|
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
|
|
678
|
|
|
|
524
|
|
Loss on sublease liability
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
405
|
|
Loss on debt repayment and extinguishment
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
9,944
|
|
Gain on change in fair value of earnout
|
|
(162
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other adjustments
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(18
|
)
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
1,905
|
|
|
|
4,926
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
(7,005
|
)
|
|
|
1,619
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
297
|
|
|
|
(5,726
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
(1,564
|
)
|
|
|
117
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
(2,281
|
)
|
|
|
(302
|
)
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
1,922
|
|
|
|
3,834
|
|
Deferred rent
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(94
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
74,587
|
|
|
|
89,835
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
Acquisition, net of cash acquired – Beanstalk Networks L.L.C.
|
|
(61,830
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Acquisition, net of cash and restricted cash acquired – StreetShares, Inc.
|
|
(23,137
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Acquisition, net of cash and restricted cash acquired – Saylent Technologies, Inc.
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(35,945
|
)
|
Acquisition, net of cash acquired – TazWorks, LLC
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(84,605
|
)
|
Escrow deposit
|
|
(30,000
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Capitalized software additions
|
|
(8,228
|
)
|
|
|
(4,906
|
)
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(1,136
|
)
|
|
|
(843
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(124,331
|
)
|
|
|
(126,299
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
|
(3,375
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Repurchases of Class A Units
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(54
|
)
|
Repurchases of Class B Units
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,887
|
)
|
Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriters' discounts and commissions
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
247,307
|
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
|
211
|
|
|
|
1,714
|
|
Payment due to effect of corporate conversion
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
|
|
1,777
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of RSUs
|
|
(206
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from long-term debt
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
535,000
|
|
Principal payments of long-term debt
|
|
(3,263
|
)
|
|
|
(631,255
|
)
|
Payment of Regulation A+ investor note
|
|
(3,265
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Payments of debt issuance costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(7,207
|
)
|
Payments of Class A cumulative preferred return
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(12
|
)
|
Payments of deferred offering costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(4,790
|
)
|
Payment to sellers of Saylent Technologies, Inc.
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(775
|
)
|
Payment to sellers of Teledata Communications, Inc
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(2,142
|
)
|
Holdback payment to sellers of MeridianLink
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(25,665
|
)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
|
(8,121
|
)
|
|
|
110,228
|
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
(57,865
|
)
|
|
|
73,764
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
|
113,645
|
|
|
|
39,881
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
$
|
55,780
|
|
|
$
|
113,645
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for interest
|
$
|
21,348
|
|
$
|
29,242
|
Cash paid for income taxes
|
|
1,343
|
|
|
306
|
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|
|
|
|
Regulation A+ investor note assumed in business combination
|
$
|
3,265
|
|
$
|
—
|
Initial recognition of operating lease liability
|
|
3,791
|
|
|
—
|
Initial recognition of operating lease right-of-use asset
|
|
3,047
|
|
|
—
|
Share-based compensation expense capitalized to software additions
|
|
311
|
|
|
111
|
Shares withheld with respect to net settlement of RSUs
|
|
206
|
|
|
—
|
Effect of corporate conversion
|
|
—
|
|
|
319,868
|
Related party receivable net against holdback payment to prior shareholders
|
|
—
|
|
|
4,335
|
Deferred offering costs in prepaid expenses and other current assets as of December 31, 2020 offsetting payments of deferred offering costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
423
|
Vesting of RSAs and RSUs
|
|
40
|
|
|
94
|
Debt issuance costs included in accrued expenses
|
|
—
|
|
|
90
|
Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
72
|
|
|
81
|
Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share/unit and per share/unit data)
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
$
|
570
|
|
|
$
|
7,779
|
|
|
$
|
28,588
|
|
|
$
|
37,655
|
|
Add: Share-based compensation expense
|
|
6,260
|
|
|
|
3,901
|
|
|
|
22,761
|
|
|
|
30,736
|
|
Add: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
350
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
Add: Sponsor and third-party acquisition related costs
|
|
1,679
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
4,228
|
|
|
|
2,348
|
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
$
|
8,529
|
|
|
$
|
11,721
|
|
|
$
|
55,927
|
|
|
$
|
70,834
|
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
|
12
|
%
|
|
|
18
|
%
|
|
|
19
|
%
|
|
|
26
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(5,463
|
)
|
|
$
|
(3,213
|
)
|
|
$
|
1,294
|
|
|
$
|
(9,996
|
)
|
Add: Share-based compensation expense
|
|
6,260
|
|
|
|
3,901
|
|
|
|
22,761
|
|
|
|
30,736
|
|
Add: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
350
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
Add: Sponsor and third-party acquisition related costs
|
|
1,679
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
4,228
|
|
|
|
2,348
|
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$
|
2,496
|
|
|
$
|
729
|
|
|
$
|
28,633
|
|
|
$
|
23,183
|
|
Non-GAAP basic net income per share
|
$
|
0.03
|
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
$
|
0.36
|
|
|
$
|
0.36
|
|
Non-GAAP diluted net income per share
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
0.35
|
|
|
|
0.35
|
|
Weighted average shares used to compute Non-GAAP basic net income per share
|
|
80,749,744
|
|
|
|
79,596,418
|
|
|
|
80,454,356
|
|
|
|
63,813,770
|
|
Weighted average shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted net income per share
|
|
82,413,712
|
|
|
|
82,358,079
|
|
|
|
82,403,679
|
|
|
|
67,130,479
|
|
Non-GAAP net income margin
|
|
4
|
%
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
|
9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(5,463
|
)
|
|
$
|
(3,213
|
)
|
|
$
|
1,294
|
|
|
$
|
(9,996
|
)
|
Interest expense
|
|
7,578
|
|
|
|
5,542
|
|
|
|
24,227
|
|
|
|
32,615
|
|
Taxes
|
|
(1,188
|
)
|
|
|
(133
|
)
|
|
|
4,130
|
|
|
|
5,141
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
14,234
|
|
|
|
12,799
|
|
|
|
53,982
|
|
|
|
50,453
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
6,260
|
|
|
|
3,901
|
|
|
|
22,761
|
|
|
|
30,736
|
|
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
350
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
Expenses associated with IPO
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
424
|
|
Sponsor and third-party acquisition related costs
|
|
1,679
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
4,228
|
|
|
|
2,348
|
|
Loss on debt prepayment
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
5,593
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
9,944
|
|
Deferred revenue reduction from purchase accounting for acquisitions prior to 2022
|
|
51
|
|
|
|
109
|
|
|
|
227
|
|
|
|
733
|
|
Lease termination charges
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
879
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
23,171
|
|
|
$
|
24,639
|
|
|
$
|
111,199
|
|
|
$
|
123,372
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
33
|
%
|
|
|
38
|
%
|
|
|
39
|
%
|
|
|
46
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
$
|
26,752
|
|
|
$
|
22,354
|
|
|
$
|
106,331
|
|
|
$
|
89,622
|
|
Less: Share-based compensation expense
|
|
1,063
|
|
|
|
1,017
|
|
|
|
4,630
|
|
|
|
6,478
|
|
Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
127
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
Less: Amortization of developed technology
|
|
4,266
|
|
|
|
3,329
|
|
|
|
15,553
|
|
|
|
12,519
|
|
Non-GAAP cost of revenue
|
$
|
21,417
|
|
|
$
|
18,008
|
|
|
$
|
86,021
|
|
|
$
|
70,622
|
|
As a % of revenue
|
|
30
|
%
|
|
|
28
|
%
|
|
|
30
|
%
|
|
|
26
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General & administrative
|
$
|
22,233
|
|
|
$
|
21,057
|
|
|
$
|
82,649
|
|
|
$
|
85,160
|
|
Less: Share-based compensation expense
|
|
2,552
|
|
|
|
1,694
|
|
|
|
9,499
|
|
|
|
14,558
|
|
Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
81
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
Less: Depreciation expense
|
|
599
|
|
|
|
560
|
|
|
|
2,319
|
|
|
|
2,303
|
|
Less: Amortization of intangibles
|
|
9,369
|
|
|
|
8,910
|
|
|
|
36,110
|
|
|
|
35,631
|
|
Non-GAAP general & administrative
|
$
|
9,707
|
|
|
$
|
9,879
|
|
|
$
|
34,640
|
|
|
$
|
32,595
|
|
As a % of revenue
|
|
14
|
%
|
|
|
15
|
%
|
|
|
12
|
%
|
|
|
12
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
$
|
12,178
|
|
|
$
|
8,529
|
|
|
$
|
42,592
|
|
|
$
|
36,336
|
|
Less: Share-based compensation expense
|
|
2,014
|
|
|
|
1,095
|
|
|
|
6,472
|
|
|
|
7,453
|
|
Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
Non-GAAP research and development
|
$
|
10,158
|
|
|
$
|
7,434
|
|
|
$
|
36,018
|
|
|
$
|
28,875
|
|
As a % of revenue
|
|
14
|
%
|
|
|
12
|
%
|
|
|
13
|
%
|
|
|
11
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
$
|
7,139
|
|
|
$
|
4,305
|
|
|
$
|
23,658
|
|
|
$
|
18,122
|
|
Less: Share-based compensation expense
|
|
631
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
|
2,160
|
|
|
|
2,247
|
|
Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
Non-GAAP sales and marketing
|
$
|
6,506
|
|
|
$
|
4,208
|
|
|
$
|
21,458
|
|
|
$
|
15,864
|
|
As a % of revenue
|
|
9
|
%
|
|
|
7
|
%
|
|
|
7
|
%
|
|
|
6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
7,352
|
|
|
$
|
20,823
|
|
|
$
|
74,587
|
|
|
$
|
89,835
|
|
Less: Capitalized software
|
|
1,905
|
|
|
|
1,316
|
|
|
|
8,228
|
|
|
|
4,906
|
|
Less: Capital expenditures
|
|
247
|
|
|
|
151
|
|
|
|
1,136
|
|
|
|
843
|
|
Free cash flow
|
$
|
5,200
|
|
|
$
|
19,356
|
|
|
$
|
65,223
|
|
|
$
|
84,086
|
