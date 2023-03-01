Winmark Corporation Announces Year End Results
Winmark Corporation WINA announced today net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 of $39,424,900 or $10.97 per share diluted compared to net income of $39,919,900 or $10.48 per share diluted in 2021. The fourth quarter 2022 net income was $10,176,600 or $2.86 per share diluted, compared to net income of $11,589,000 or $3.09 per share diluted, for the same period last year. Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2022 were $81,410,800 up from $78,216,200 in 2021. Financial performance for 2022 included an extra week of operations due to the Company's fiscal year ending on the last Saturday of December.
Brett D. Heffes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented "I am pleased with Winmark's operational and financial performance during 2022. Our talented franchise partners continue to make a positive impact in the local communities they serve. Increased marketing investments during the year yielded an improvement in new store development activity."
Winmark - the Resale Company®, is a nationally recognized franchisor focused on sustainability and small business formation. We champion and guide entrepreneurs interested in operating one of our award winning resale franchises: Plato's Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. At December 31, 2022, there were 1,295 franchises in operation and over 2,800 available territories. An additional 57 franchises have been awarded but are not open.
|
WINMARK CORPORATION
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2022
|
|
December 25, 2021
|
ASSETS
|
Current Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
13,615,600
|
|
|
$
|
11,407,000
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
65,000
|
|
|
|
30,000
|
|
Receivables, net
|
|
|
1,438,600
|
|
|
|
1,103,400
|
|
Net investment in leases - current
|
|
|
344,900
|
|
|
|
2,890,600
|
|
Income tax receivable
|
|
|
558,700
|
|
|
|
667,500
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
770,600
|
|
|
|
325,200
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
1,310,400
|
|
|
|
1,008,600
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
18,103,800
|
|
|
|
17,432,300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net investment in leases – long-term
|
|
|
5,400
|
|
|
|
229,300
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
1,704,600
|
|
|
|
1,976,900
|
|
Operating lease right of use asset
|
|
|
2,716,000
|
|
|
|
2,982,000
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
3,348,300
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
607,500
|
|
|
|
607,500
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
429,700
|
|
|
|
418,300
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
3,540,400
|
|
|
|
3,252,700
|
|
|
|
$
|
30,455,700
|
|
|
$
|
26,899,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|
Current Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes payable, net
|
|
$
|
4,217,900
|
|
|
$
|
4,232,600
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
2,122,000
|
|
|
|
2,099,000
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
2,611,700
|
|
|
|
2,001,000
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
1,643,900
|
|
|
|
1,645,000
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
10,595,500
|
|
|
|
9,977,600
|
|
Long-Term Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Line of Credit/Term Loan
|
|
|
30,000,000
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Notes payable, net
|
|
|
39,066,700
|
|
|
|
43,376,400
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
6,974,200
|
|
|
|
6,863,500
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
4,287,000
|
|
|
|
4,810,100
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
1,164,400
|
|
|
|
954,800
|
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
|
|
81,492,300
|
|
|
|
56,004,800
|
|
Shareholders' Equity (Deficit):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, no par, 10,000,000 shares authorized,
|
|
|
1,806,700
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
|
|
|
(63,438,800
|
)
|
|
|
(39,083,400
|
)
|
Total shareholders' equity (deficit)
|
|
|
(61,632,100
|
)
|
|
|
(39,083,400
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
30,455,700
|
|
|
$
|
26,899,000
|
|
WINMARK CORPORATION
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2022
|
|
December 25, 2021
|
|
December 31, 2022
|
|
December 25, 2021
|
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Royalties
|
|
$
|
17,917,700
|
|
|
$
|
15,638,100
|
|
|
$
|
67,148,100
|
|
|
$
|
60,779,300
|
|
|
Leasing income
|
|
|
1,091,900
|
|
|
|
2,796,500
|
|
|
|
6,937,700
|
|
|
|
11,148,300
|
|
|
Merchandise sales
|
|
|
1,234,100
|
|
|
|
1,119,800
|
|
|
|
3,921,600
|
|
|
|
3,100,100
|
|
|
Franchise fees
|
|
|
415,200
|
|
|
|
395,600
|
|
|
|
1,575,400
|
|
|
|
1,496,900
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
466,800
|
|
|
|
424,300
|
|
|
|
1,828,000
|
|
|
|
1,691,600
|
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
21,125,700
|
|
|
|
20,374,300
|
|
|
|
81,410,800
|
|
|
|
78,216,200
|
|
|
Cost of merchandise sold
|
|
|
1,160,500
|
|
|
|
1,052,800
|
|
|
|
3,712,800
|
|
|
|
2,940,500
|
|
|
Leasing expense
|
|
|
92,800
|
|
|
|
439,500
|
|
|
|
984,700
|
|
|
|
1,850,300
|
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
|
(11,300
|
)
|
|
|
(39,300
|
)
|
|
|
(57,900
|
)
|
|
|
(206,600
|
)
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
6,485,300
|
|
|
|
6,008,200
|
|
|
|
23,158,400
|
|
|
|
22,295,800
|
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
13,398,400
|
|
|
|
12,913,100
|
|
|
|
53,612,800
|
|
|
|
51,336,200
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(869,300
|
)
|
|
|
(508,300
|
)
|
|
|
(2,914,900
|
)
|
|
|
(1,453,900
|
)
|
|
Interest and other income (expense)
|
|
|
78,600
|
|
|
|
(7,900
|
)
|
|
|
85,600
|
|
|
|
(15,000
|
)
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
12,607,700
|
|
|
|
12,396,900
|
|
|
|
50,783,500
|
|
|
|
49,867,300
|
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
(2,431,100
|
)
|
|
|
(807,900
|
)
|
|
|
(11,358,600
|
)
|
|
|
(9,947,400
|
)
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
10,176,600
|
|
|
$
|
11,589,000
|
|
|
$
|
39,424,900
|
|
|
$
|
39,919,900
|
|
|
Earnings per share - basic
|
|
$
|
2.95
|
|
|
$
|
3.20
|
|
|
$
|
11.30
|
|
|
$
|
10.87
|
|
|
Earnings per share - diluted
|
|
$
|
2.86
|
|
|
$
|
3.09
|
|
|
$
|
10.97
|
|
|
$
|
10.48
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|
|
|
3,452,399
|
|
|
|
3,622,690
|
|
|
|
3,487,732
|
|
|
|
3,671,980
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
|
3,556,190
|
|
|
|
3,753,982
|
|
|
|
3,592,456
|
|
|
|
3,810,480
|
|
|
WINMARK CORPORATION
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2022
|
|
December 25, 2021
|
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
39,424,900
|
|
|
$
|
39,919,900
|
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
603,100
|
|
|
|
430,600
|
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
|
(57,900
|
)
|
|
|
(206,600
|
)
|
|
Compensation expense related to stock options
|
|
|
1,652,400
|
|
|
|
1,435,500
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
(287,700
|
)
|
|
|
(1,362,000
|
)
|
|
Gain from disposal of property and equipment
|
|
|
(9,400
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Deferred initial direct costs
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(2,100
|
)
|
|
Amortization of deferred initial direct costs
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
18,900
|
|
|
Operating lease right of use asset amortization
|
|
|
266,000
|
|
|
|
244,300
|
|
|
Tax benefits on exercised stock options
|
|
|
858,300
|
|
|
|
2,479,600
|
|
|
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Receivables
|
|
|
(335,200
|
)
|
|
|
478,500
|
|
|
Principal collections on lease receivables
|
|
|
3,646,700
|
|
|
|
9,915,400
|
|
|
Income tax receivable/payable
|
|
|
(749,500
|
)
|
|
|
(2,925,900
|
)
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
(445,400
|
)
|
|
|
(218,600
|
)
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
(301,800
|
)
|
|
|
(13,400
|
)
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
(11,400
|
)
|
|
|
17,600
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
23,000
|
|
|
|
329,400
|
|
|
Accrued and other liabilities
|
|
|
222,800
|
|
|
|
(948,500
|
)
|
|
Rents received in advance and security deposits
|
|
|
(819,200
|
)
|
|
|
(1,046,600
|
)
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
109,600
|
|
|
|
(199,800
|
)
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
43,789,300
|
|
|
|
48,346,200
|
|
|
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from sales of property and equipment
|
|
|
9,400
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
|
|
(139,100
|
)
|
|
|
(74,700
|
)
|
|
Reacquired franchise rights
|
|
|
(3,540,000
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Purchase of equipment for lease contracts
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(208,400
|
)
|
|
Net cash used for investing activities
|
|
|
(3,669,700
|
)
|
|
|
(283,100
|
)
|
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from borrowings on line of credit/term loan
|
|
|
33,700,000
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Payments on line of credit/term loan
|
|
|
(3,700,000
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Proceeds from borrowings on notes payable
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
30,000,000
|
|
|
Payments on notes payable
|
|
|
(4,250,000
|
)
|
|
|
(4,250,000
|
)
|
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
|
|
(49,119,800
|
)
|
|
|
(44,217,500
|
)
|
|
Proceeds from exercises of stock options
|
|
|
4,751,700
|
|
|
|
8,320,000
|
|
|
Dividends paid
|
|
|
(19,257,900
|
)
|
|
|
(33,162,600
|
)
|
|
Net cash used for financing activities
|
|
|
(37,876,000
|
)
|
|
|
(43,310,100
|
)
|
|
NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
|
|
|
2,243,600
|
|
|
|
4,753,000
|
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
|
|
11,437,000
|
|
|
|
6,684,000
|
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
|
$
|
13,680,600
|
|
|
$
|
11,437,000
|
|
|
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for interest
|
|
$
|
2,722,500
|
|
|
$
|
1,388,900
|
|
|
Cash paid for income taxes
|
|
$
|
11,308,800
|
|
|
$
|
11,555,100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Condensed Balance Sheets to the total of the same amounts shown above:
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2022
|
|
December 25, 2021
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
13,615,600
|
|
|
$
|
11,407,000
|
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
65,000
|
|
|
|
30,000
|
|
|
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
$
|
13,680,600
|
|
|
$
|
11,437,000
|
|
