Winmark Corporation Announces Year End Results

Winmark Corporation WINA announced today net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 of $39,424,900 or $10.97 per share diluted compared to net income of $39,919,900 or $10.48 per share diluted in 2021. The fourth quarter 2022 net income was $10,176,600 or $2.86 per share diluted, compared to net income of $11,589,000 or $3.09 per share diluted, for the same period last year. Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2022 were $81,410,800 up from $78,216,200 in 2021. Financial performance for 2022 included an extra week of operations due to the Company's fiscal year ending on the last Saturday of December.

Brett D. Heffes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented "I am pleased with Winmark's operational and financial performance during 2022. Our talented franchise partners continue to make a positive impact in the local communities they serve. Increased marketing investments during the year yielded an improvement in new store development activity."

Winmark - the Resale Company®, is a nationally recognized franchisor focused on sustainability and small business formation. We champion and guide entrepreneurs interested in operating one of our award winning resale franchises: Plato's Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. At December 31, 2022, there were 1,295 franchises in operation and over 2,800 available territories. An additional 57 franchises have been awarded but are not open.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), relating to future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions or statements of intention subject to risks and uncertainties and actual events or results could differ materially from those anticipated. Because actual result may differ, shareholders and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

WINMARK CORPORATION CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) December 31, 2022 December 25, 2021 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,615,600 $ 11,407,000 Restricted cash 65,000 30,000 Receivables, net 1,438,600 1,103,400 Net investment in leases - current 344,900 2,890,600 Income tax receivable 558,700 667,500 Inventories 770,600 325,200 Prepaid expenses 1,310,400 1,008,600 Total current assets 18,103,800 17,432,300 Net investment in leases – long-term 5,400 229,300 Property and equipment, net 1,704,600 1,976,900 Operating lease right of use asset 2,716,000 2,982,000 Intangible assets, net 3,348,300 — Goodwill 607,500 607,500 Other assets 429,700 418,300 Deferred income taxes 3,540,400 3,252,700 $ 30,455,700 $ 26,899,000 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current Liabilities: Notes payable, net $ 4,217,900 $ 4,232,600 Accounts payable 2,122,000 2,099,000 Accrued liabilities 2,611,700 2,001,000 Deferred revenue 1,643,900 1,645,000 Total current liabilities 10,595,500 9,977,600 Long-Term Liabilities: Line of Credit/Term Loan 30,000,000 — Notes payable, net 39,066,700 43,376,400 Deferred revenue 6,974,200 6,863,500 Operating lease liabilities 4,287,000 4,810,100 Other liabilities 1,164,400 954,800 Total long-term liabilities 81,492,300 56,004,800 Shareholders' Equity (Deficit): Common stock, no par, 10,000,000 shares authorized,

3,459,673 and 3,635,806 shares issued and outstanding 1,806,700 — Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (63,438,800 ) (39,083,400 ) Total shareholders' equity (deficit) (61,632,100 ) (39,083,400 ) $ 30,455,700 $ 26,899,000

WINMARK CORPORATION CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 25, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 25, 2021 Revenue: Royalties $ 17,917,700 $ 15,638,100 $ 67,148,100 $ 60,779,300 Leasing income 1,091,900 2,796,500 6,937,700 11,148,300 Merchandise sales 1,234,100 1,119,800 3,921,600 3,100,100 Franchise fees 415,200 395,600 1,575,400 1,496,900 Other 466,800 424,300 1,828,000 1,691,600 Total revenue 21,125,700 20,374,300 81,410,800 78,216,200 Cost of merchandise sold 1,160,500 1,052,800 3,712,800 2,940,500 Leasing expense 92,800 439,500 984,700 1,850,300 Provision for credit losses (11,300 ) (39,300 ) (57,900 ) (206,600 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,485,300 6,008,200 23,158,400 22,295,800 Income from operations 13,398,400 12,913,100 53,612,800 51,336,200 Interest expense (869,300 ) (508,300 ) (2,914,900 ) (1,453,900 ) Interest and other income (expense) 78,600 (7,900 ) 85,600 (15,000 ) Income before income taxes 12,607,700 12,396,900 50,783,500 49,867,300 Provision for income taxes (2,431,100 ) (807,900 ) (11,358,600 ) (9,947,400 ) Net income $ 10,176,600 $ 11,589,000 $ 39,424,900 $ 39,919,900 Earnings per share - basic $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 11.30 $ 10.87 Earnings per share - diluted $ 2.86 $ 3.09 $ 10.97 $ 10.48 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 3,452,399 3,622,690 3,487,732 3,671,980 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 3,556,190 3,753,982 3,592,456 3,810,480

WINMARK CORPORATION CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 25, 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 39,424,900 $ 39,919,900 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 603,100 430,600 Provision for credit losses (57,900 ) (206,600 ) Compensation expense related to stock options 1,652,400 1,435,500 Deferred income taxes (287,700 ) (1,362,000 ) Gain from disposal of property and equipment (9,400 ) — Deferred initial direct costs — (2,100 ) Amortization of deferred initial direct costs — 18,900 Operating lease right of use asset amortization 266,000 244,300 Tax benefits on exercised stock options 858,300 2,479,600 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (335,200 ) 478,500 Principal collections on lease receivables 3,646,700 9,915,400 Income tax receivable/payable (749,500 ) (2,925,900 ) Inventories (445,400 ) (218,600 ) Prepaid expenses (301,800 ) (13,400 ) Other assets (11,400 ) 17,600 Accounts payable 23,000 329,400 Accrued and other liabilities 222,800 (948,500 ) Rents received in advance and security deposits (819,200 ) (1,046,600 ) Deferred revenue 109,600 (199,800 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 43,789,300 48,346,200 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 9,400 — Purchase of property and equipment (139,100 ) (74,700 ) Reacquired franchise rights (3,540,000 ) — Purchase of equipment for lease contracts — (208,400 ) Net cash used for investing activities (3,669,700 ) (283,100 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from borrowings on line of credit/term loan 33,700,000 — Payments on line of credit/term loan (3,700,000 ) — Proceeds from borrowings on notes payable — 30,000,000 Payments on notes payable (4,250,000 ) (4,250,000 ) Repurchases of common stock (49,119,800 ) (44,217,500 ) Proceeds from exercises of stock options 4,751,700 8,320,000 Dividends paid (19,257,900 ) (33,162,600 ) Net cash used for financing activities (37,876,000 ) (43,310,100 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 2,243,600 4,753,000 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 11,437,000 6,684,000 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 13,680,600 $ 11,437,000 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES: Cash paid for interest $ 2,722,500 $ 1,388,900 Cash paid for income taxes $ 11,308,800 $ 11,555,100 The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Condensed Balance Sheets to the total of the same amounts shown above: Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 25, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,615,600 $ 11,407,000 Restricted cash 65,000 30,000 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 13,680,600 $ 11,437,000

