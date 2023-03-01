Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Investigation

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Robinhood Markets, Inc. ("Robinhood" or the "Company") HOOD. Investors who purchased Robinhood securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/hood.

The investigation concerns whether Robinhood has violated federal securities laws.

On February 27, 2023, Robinhood disclosed in its Annual Report that "[i]n December 2022, shortly after FTX filed for bankruptcy on November 11, 2022, and following the bankruptcies of several other major cryptocurrency trading venues and lending platforms earlier in 2022, including Three Arrows Capital, Ltd., Voyager Digital Holdings, Inc., and Celsius Network LLC . . . , we received an investigative subpoena from the SEC regarding, among other topics, [Robinhood Crypto, LLC's] cryptocurrency listings, custody of cryptocurrencies, and platform operations."

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Robinhood shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/hood. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301005822/en/