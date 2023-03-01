Baby Powder Global Market Report 2023

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the baby powder market are Johnson & Johnson, Pigeon Corporation, Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Burt's Bees, Mothercare, PZ Cussons, The Himalaya Drug Company, Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Mee Mee, Chattem Inc., GLÜKi Organics, Beiersdorf AG, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Limited, Gerber Products Company, Naterra International Inc., Unilever plc, Chicco, Artsana USA Inc., Jahwa, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bathtime Kids, Libero, Lion Corporation, Mamaearth, Mann & Schröder GmbH, and Dabur Ltd.

The baby powder market consists of sales of cornstarch-based baby powder.Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

The global baby powder market grew from $1.33 billion in 2022 to $1.44 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The baby powder market is expected to grow to $1.95 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.9%.

Baby powder refers to a fine powder composed mainly of talc or corn starch that is sprinkled or rubbed on the skin to absorb moisture and relieve chafing.It is a light powder that helps to dry or smooth the skin.

The baby powder is used for preventing diaper rashes on a baby's skin.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the baby powder market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the baby powder market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main types of baby powder market products are talc-based and talc-free.The talc-based product is used to prevent rashes and irritation around an infant's bottom and genitals.

Talc-based products refer to baby powder that uses talc as its primary ingredient.Talc refers to a mineral in clay mined from underground deposits.

It's the softest mineral, which makes it useful in the making of products like cosmetics and baby powders. It is distributed through online and offline channels and is used by infants and toddlers.

The increasing demand for baby hygiene products is significantly contributing to the growth of the baby powder market going forward.Baby hygiene refers to the cleanliness and maintenance of the baby's skin and genitals.

Baby powder can be used as a cleaning agent since it absorbs moisture, which aids in sweating and bacteria growth.Children are more prone to infections and diseases, and also, due to the increase in COVID impact, there is an increasing requirement for personal hygiene and cleanliness for children.

For instance, according to an article published by PETERSON-KFF Health System Tracker, a US-based tracker of the performance of the US healthcare system, in the United States, the average monthly cost of providing center-based care for an infant is $1,230. Child care in Washington, D.C. is the most expensive of any state, costing $24,243 per year or $2,020 per month. The monthly cost of infant child care in the District is roughly the same as the rent for a one-bedroom apartment. Massachusetts has the second-most expensive childcare in the country, with an annual cost of $20,913. Therefore, increasing demand for baby hygiene products is driving the growth of the baby powder market.

Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the baby powder market.Major companies operating in the baby powder sector are focused on launching innovative products to increase their market coverage.

For instance, in May 2020, Amyris Inc., a US-based company specializing in making hygiene care products, launched Pipette's baby powder, a product which is an alternative to talc-based powders. The product is unique because it includes sugarcane-derived squalene as an ingredient, which provides seemingly weightless hydration for a baby's sensitive skin, along with antioxidant-rich mango seed butter to help repair the skin's natural balance.

In October 2021, the Good Glamm Group, an India-based provider of beauty and personal care products, acquired The Moms Co. for a deal amount of $64 million. The acquisition will assist Good Glamm in entering the mom and infant care product market, as well as add distribution and scaling support to The Moms Co's existing items. The Moms Co. is an India-based company that provides mom and baby care products such as talc-free baby powder.

The countries covered in the baby powder market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The baby powder market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides baby powder market statistics, including global market size, regional shares, competitors with a baby powder market share, detailed baby powder market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the baby powder industry. This baby powder market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

