Biomedical Warming & Thawing Devices Market Set to Reach $376.7M by 2031 - Growing at 9.1% CAGR

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $159.3 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2021, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $376.7 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2031, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 9.1% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2022 𝐭𝐨 2031. Biomedical warming and thawing devices are specialized pieces of equipment designed to thaw or warm biological samples, such as blood, plasma, tissue, or cells, while maintaining their quality and viability. These devices are used in various clinical, research, and pharmaceutical settings, where the safe and effective thawing or warming of biological samples is critical. Biomedical warming and thawing devices are essential for many biomedical applications, including blood banking, cryopreservation, and tissue engineering. They help ensure the quality and viability of biological samples, which is critical for successful clinical and research outcomes.

𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

1. Water bath thawing devices: These devices use a water bath to gently warm frozen samples to their desired temperature. They typically have temperature controls and timers to ensure precise and consistent thawing.

2. Dry block thawing devices: These devices use an electrically heated metal block to warm frozen samples. They are particularly useful for thawing small volumes of samples, such as individual vials or tubes.

3. Microwave thawing devices: These devices use microwaves to thaw frozen samples quickly. They are particularly useful for large volumes of samples, such as blood or plasma bags.

4. Thermal gradient thawing devices: These devices use a thermal gradient to thaw frozen samples. They work by creating a temperature gradient in a liquid medium, which causes samples to thaw from the bottom up, reducing the risk of thermal shock.



𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑪𝑶𝑽𝑰𝑫-19 𝒐𝒖𝒕𝒃𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒌 𝒊𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒑𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝒉𝒂𝒗𝒆 𝒂 𝒏𝒆𝒈𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝒊𝒎𝒑𝒂𝒄𝒕 𝒐𝒏 𝒈𝒓𝒐𝒘𝒕𝒉 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒈𝒍𝒐𝒃𝒂𝒍 𝒃𝒊𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒅𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒍 𝒘𝒂𝒓𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒘𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒅𝒆𝒗𝒊𝒄𝒆𝒔 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕. 𝑫𝒖𝒆 𝒕𝒐 𝒈𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒏𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒓𝒖𝒍𝒆𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒓𝒆𝒈𝒖𝒍𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒍𝒐𝒄𝒌𝒅𝒐𝒘𝒏 𝒓𝒖𝒍𝒆𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒆 𝒊𝒔 𝒅𝒆𝒄𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒆 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒏𝒖𝒎𝒃𝒆𝒓 𝒐𝒇 𝒃𝒍𝒐𝒐𝒅 𝒅𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒄𝒂𝒎𝒑𝒂𝒊𝒈𝒏𝒔, 𝒓𝒆𝒅𝒖𝒄𝒆 𝒊𝒏 𝒏𝒖𝒎𝒃𝒆𝒓 𝒐𝒇 𝒓𝒐𝒂𝒅 𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒇𝒇𝒊𝒄 𝒂𝒄𝒄𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒔, 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒅𝒆𝒄𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒆 𝒊𝒏 𝒏𝒖𝒎𝒃𝒆𝒓 𝒐𝒇 𝒊𝒏-𝒗𝒊𝒕𝒓𝒐 𝒇𝒆𝒓𝒕𝒊𝒍𝒊𝒛𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏, 𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒑𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒆𝒓 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒈𝒓𝒐𝒘𝒕𝒉 𝒐𝒇 𝒃𝒊𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒅𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒍 𝒘𝒂𝒓𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒘𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒅𝒆𝒗𝒊𝒄𝒆 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

Product Types:

1. Manual: This refers to warming and thawing devices that require manual operation, such as adjusting temperature settings and loading and unloading samples.

2. Automatic: This refers to warming and thawing devices that have automated features, such as pre-set temperature and timing controls and the ability to load and unload samples automatically.

Sample Types:

1. Blood Product Type: This category includes various types of blood products, such as plasma and red blood cells.

2. Stem Cell: This category includes samples of stem cells, which are used in various medical and research applications.

3. Embryo: This category includes samples of embryos, which are used in fertility treatments and other medical and research applications.

4. Ovum: This category includes samples of ova or eggs, which are also used in fertility treatments and other medical and research applications.

5. Others: This category may include other types of biological samples that require warming or thawing, such as tissue samples or cell cultures.

End Users:

1. Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories: These are medical facilities that provide diagnostic and therapeutic services to patients and may use warming and thawing devices for various applications, such as blood transfusions and tissue engineering.

2. Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies: These are companies that develop and manufacture drugs and other biologic products and may use warming and thawing devices for various applications, such as research and development and production.

3. Blood Banks and Stem Cell Banks: These are facilities that collect, store, and distribute blood and stem cell products for medical and research purposes and may use warming and thawing devices for various applications, such as preparing blood products for transfusions and preparing stem cells for transplantation.

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

North America: This region includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. North America is expected to be one of the major markets for biomedical warming and thawing devices due to factors such as increasing investments in research and development, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and rising awareness of the importance of maintaining the quality and viability of biological samples during warming and thawing processes.

Europe: This region includes Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe. Europe is also expected to be a significant market for biomedical warming and thawing devices due to factors such as increasing demand for advanced healthcare technologies, growing research and development activities, and rising awareness of the importance of maintaining the quality and viability of biological samples during warming and thawing processes.

Asia-Pacific: This region includes China, Japan, India, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is expected to be a rapidly growing market for biomedical warming and thawing devices due to factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, growing investments in research and development, and rising awareness of the importance of maintaining the quality and viability of biological samples during warming and thawing processes.

LAMEA: This region includes Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the rest of LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). LAMEA is also expected to be a growing market for biomedical warming and thawing devices due to factors such as increasing healthcare infrastructure development, growing demand for advanced medical technologies, and rising awareness of the importance of maintaining the quality and viability of biological samples during warming and thawing processes.

