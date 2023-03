Biomedical Warming & Thawing Devices Market Set to Reach $376.7M by 2031 - Growing at 9.1% CAGR

Biomedical Warming and Thawing Devices Market size, share, demand

"Rising demand for advanced warming and thawing devices in biomedical applications drives market growth."

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B๐ข๐จ๐ฆ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ฐ๐š๐ซ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ข๐ณ๐ž ๐ฐ๐š๐ฌ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž๐ ๐š๐ญ $159.3 ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง 2021, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐œ๐ก $376.7 ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ 2031, ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ญ ๐š ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ 9.1% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ 2022 ๐ญ๐จ 2031. Biomedical warming and thawing devices are specialized pieces of equipment designed to thaw or warm biological samples, such as blood, plasma, tissue, or cells, while maintaining their quality and viability. These devices are used in various clinical, research, and pharmaceutical settings, where the safe and effective thawing or warming of biological samples is critical. Biomedical warming and thawing devices are essential for many biomedical applications, including blood banking, cryopreservation, and tissue engineering. They help ensure the quality and viability of biological samples, which is critical for successful clinical and research outcomes.

๐“๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐›๐ข๐จ๐ฆ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ฐ๐š๐ซ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐š๐ฏ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ, ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ข๐ง๐ :

1. Water bath thawing devices: These devices use a water bath to gently warm frozen samples to their desired temperature. They typically have temperature controls and timers to ensure precise and consistent thawing.

2. Dry block thawing devices: These devices use an electrically heated metal block to warm frozen samples. They are particularly useful for thawing small volumes of samples, such as individual vials or tubes.

3. Microwave thawing devices: These devices use microwaves to thaw frozen samples quickly. They are particularly useful for large volumes of samples, such as blood or plasma bags.

4. Thermal gradient thawing devices: These devices use a thermal gradient to thaw frozen samples. They work by creating a temperature gradient in a liquid medium, which causes samples to thaw from the bottom up, reducing the risk of thermal shock.



๐‘ป๐’‰๐’† ๐‘ช๐‘ถ๐‘ฝ๐‘ฐ๐‘ซ-19 ๐’๐’–๐’•๐’ƒ๐’“๐’†๐’‚๐’Œ ๐’Š๐’” ๐’‚๐’๐’•๐’Š๐’„๐’Š๐’‘๐’‚๐’•๐’†๐’ ๐’•๐’ ๐’‰๐’‚๐’—๐’† ๐’‚ ๐’๐’†๐’ˆ๐’‚๐’•๐’Š๐’—๐’† ๐’Š๐’Ž๐’‘๐’‚๐’„๐’• ๐’๐’ ๐’ˆ๐’“๐’๐’˜๐’•๐’‰ ๐’๐’‡ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’ˆ๐’๐’๐’ƒ๐’‚๐’ ๐’ƒ๐’Š๐’๐’Ž๐’†๐’ ๐’Š๐’„๐’‚๐’ ๐’˜๐’‚๐’“๐’Ž๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐’‚๐’๐’ ๐’•๐’‰๐’‚๐’˜๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐’ ๐’†๐’—๐’Š๐’„๐’†๐’” ๐’Ž๐’‚๐’“๐’Œ๐’†๐’•. ๐‘ซ๐’–๐’† ๐’•๐’ ๐’ˆ๐’๐’—๐’†๐’“๐’๐’Ž๐’†๐’๐’• ๐’“๐’–๐’๐’†๐’” ๐’‚๐’๐’ ๐’“๐’†๐’ˆ๐’–๐’๐’‚๐’•๐’Š๐’๐’ ๐’‚๐’๐’ ๐’๐’๐’„๐’Œ๐’ ๐’๐’˜๐’ ๐’“๐’–๐’๐’†๐’” ๐’•๐’‰๐’†๐’“๐’† ๐’Š๐’” ๐’ ๐’†๐’„๐’“๐’†๐’‚๐’”๐’† ๐’Š๐’ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’๐’–๐’Ž๐’ƒ๐’†๐’“ ๐’๐’‡ ๐’ƒ๐’๐’๐’๐’ ๐’ ๐’๐’๐’‚๐’•๐’Š๐’๐’ ๐’„๐’‚๐’Ž๐’‘๐’‚๐’Š๐’ˆ๐’๐’”, ๐’“๐’†๐’ ๐’–๐’„๐’† ๐’Š๐’ ๐’๐’–๐’Ž๐’ƒ๐’†๐’“ ๐’๐’‡ ๐’“๐’๐’‚๐’ ๐’•๐’“๐’‚๐’‡๐’‡๐’Š๐’„ ๐’‚๐’„๐’„๐’Š๐’ ๐’†๐’๐’•๐’”, ๐’‚๐’๐’ ๐’ ๐’†๐’„๐’“๐’†๐’‚๐’”๐’† ๐’Š๐’ ๐’๐’–๐’Ž๐’ƒ๐’†๐’“ ๐’๐’‡ ๐’Š๐’-๐’—๐’Š๐’•๐’“๐’ ๐’‡๐’†๐’“๐’•๐’Š๐’๐’Š๐’›๐’‚๐’•๐’Š๐’๐’, ๐’‚๐’“๐’† ๐’‚๐’๐’•๐’Š๐’„๐’Š๐’‘๐’‚๐’•๐’†๐’ ๐’•๐’ ๐’‰๐’Š๐’๐’ ๐’†๐’“ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’ˆ๐’“๐’๐’˜๐’•๐’‰ ๐’๐’‡ ๐’ƒ๐’Š๐’๐’Ž๐’†๐’ ๐’Š๐’„๐’‚๐’ ๐’˜๐’‚๐’“๐’Ž๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐’‚๐’๐’ ๐’•๐’‰๐’‚๐’˜๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐’ ๐’†๐’—๐’Š๐’„๐’† ๐’Ž๐’‚๐’“๐’Œ๐’†๐’•.

๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐›๐ข๐จ๐ฆ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ฐ๐š๐ซ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž

1. Barkey gmbh & Co. Kg

2. Boekel Scientific

3. Cardinal Health

4. Conroy Medical AB.

5. Cytiva

6. CytoTherm

7. Eppendorf

8. Farrar Scientific

9. Fisher Scientific PTE LTD (Thermo Fisher Scientific)

10. FreMon Scientific

11. GE

12. Helmer Scientific

13. KW Apparecchi Scientifici

14. Sarstedt AG & Co. KG

15. Sartorius AG

16. Thaw World Medical Ltd.

โ€ƒ๐๐ข๐จ๐ฆ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐–๐š๐ซ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐“๐ก๐š๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ

Product Types:

1. Manual: This refers to warming and thawing devices that require manual operation, such as adjusting temperature settings and loading and unloading samples.

2. Automatic: This refers to warming and thawing devices that have automated features, such as pre-set temperature and timing controls and the ability to load and unload samples automatically.

Sample Types:

1. Blood Product Type: This category includes various types of blood products, such as plasma and red blood cells.

2. Stem Cell: This category includes samples of stem cells, which are used in various medical and research applications.

3. Embryo: This category includes samples of embryos, which are used in fertility treatments and other medical and research applications.

4. Ovum: This category includes samples of ova or eggs, which are also used in fertility treatments and other medical and research applications.

5. Others: This category may include other types of biological samples that require warming or thawing, such as tissue samples or cell cultures.

End Users:

1. Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories: These are medical facilities that provide diagnostic and therapeutic services to patients and may use warming and thawing devices for various applications, such as blood transfusions and tissue engineering.

2. Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies: These are companies that develop and manufacture drugs and other biologic products and may use warming and thawing devices for various applications, such as research and development and production.

3. Blood Banks and Stem Cell Banks: These are facilities that collect, store, and distribute blood and stem cell products for medical and research purposes and may use warming and thawing devices for various applications, such as preparing blood products for transfusions and preparing stem cells for transplantation.

๐๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง

North America: This region includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. North America is expected to be one of the major markets for biomedical warming and thawing devices due to factors such as increasing investments in research and development, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and rising awareness of the importance of maintaining the quality and viability of biological samples during warming and thawing processes.

Europe: This region includes Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe. Europe is also expected to be a significant market for biomedical warming and thawing devices due to factors such as increasing demand for advanced healthcare technologies, growing research and development activities, and rising awareness of the importance of maintaining the quality and viability of biological samples during warming and thawing processes.

Asia-Pacific: This region includes China, Japan, India, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is expected to be a rapidly growing market for biomedical warming and thawing devices due to factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, growing investments in research and development, and rising awareness of the importance of maintaining the quality and viability of biological samples during warming and thawing processes.

LAMEA: This region includes Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the rest of LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). LAMEA is also expected to be a growing market for biomedical warming and thawing devices due to factors such as increasing healthcare infrastructure development, growing demand for advanced medical technologies, and rising awareness of the importance of maintaining the quality and viability of biological samples during warming and thawing processes.

