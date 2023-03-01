Flash News: OKX Launches NFT Marketplace Rebate Campaign, Offers Users Free Web3 Domains

/EIN News/ -- VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, has issued updates for the week of February 27, 2023.



Campaign helps OKX NFT Marketplace users save on fees

OKX is launching a fee rebate campaign for OKX NFT Marketplace users. Two kinds of rebates will be offered:

Rebates for creator royalties on more than 50 collections Gas fee rebates1

OKX NFT Marketplace users will be able to invite their friends to increase their subsidy rebates and withdraw their rewards at any point. The rebate campaign makes the OKX NFT Marketplace one of the cheapest places to trade NFTs.

Find out more on the OKX NFT Marketplace

OKX and Unstoppable Domains offer users free Web3 domains

OKX has also partnered with Unstoppable Domains to offer free Web3 domains to OKX Web3 Wallet users.

Between March 2 and March 16 OKX Web3 Wallet users who deposit more than 10 USD in crypto to their OKX Web3 Wallet will receive a free Web3 domain from Unstoppable Domains. The domains allow users to establish their Web3 identities and simplify the process of sending and receiving crypto.

Find out more here .

About OKX

OKX is the second biggest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 20 million global customers, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for investors and professional traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, golfer Ian Poulter, olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new financial and engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond OKX’s exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

1 The percentage of the gas fee that is paid out is determined by trading volume