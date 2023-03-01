Submit Release
DeWitt C. Baldwin, Jr. Award Honors Institutions Representing the Finest in Graduate Medical Education

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, IL, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ACGME, in partnership with the Arnold P. Gold Foundation, is proud to announce the recipients of the DeWitt C. Baldwin, Jr. Award, presented to Sponsoring Institutions with ACGME-accredited residency/fellowship programs that are exemplary in fostering a respectful, supportive environment for medical education and the delivery of patient care, which leads to the personal and professional development of learners. 

The recipients of this year’s award are: 

  • University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center 
  • Hospital Alejandro Otero Lopez-Manati Medical Center 

The awardees were honored during the Awards Dinner at the 2023 ACGME Annual Educational Conference, February 23 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee.  

This is the sixth year the award has been given. For a list of previous recipients, visit the award page on the ACGME website. Dr. Baldwin, after whom the award is named, passed away last year at the age of 99. Learn more about Dr. Baldwin.  


