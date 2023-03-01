Call for Nominations for the 2023 WLA Prize

/EIN News/ -- Shanghai, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2023 World Laureates Association Prize (WLA Prize) will be officially opened for nominations on Wednesday March 1, 2023. Nominators may access the official website of the WLA Prize www.thewlaprize.org , where they can follow the guidelines to submit nominations.

Unveiled at the 4th WLA Forum on November 1, 2021, the WLA Prize is an international science prize initiated by the World Laureates Association (WLA), managed by the WLA Foundation, and exclusively funded by Sequoia China.

The WLA Prize aims to recognize and support eminent researchers and technologists worldwide for their contributions to science. It is intended to support global science and technology advancement, address the challenges to humanity, and promote society's long-term progress.

The WLA Prize is awarded annually and features two categories: "Computer Science or Mathematics" and "Life Science or Medicine." The total award for each prize, which may be divided among up to four laureates, is RMB 10 million.

The inaugural WLA Prize was presented during the 5th WLA Forum on November 6, 2022. Michael I. Jordan, a world-leading researcher in the field of statistical machine learning, received the 2022 WLA Prize in Computer Science or Mathematics "for fundamental contributions to the foundations of machine learning and its application." And German biochemist Dirk Görlich received the 2022 WLA Prize in Life Science or Medicine "for key discoveries elucidating the mechanism and selectivity of protein transport between the cytoplasm and nucleus."

Roger Kornberg, Chairman of the World Laureates Association, the WLA Prize Management Committee, and 2006 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry, said the WLA Prize "contributes to all the missions of WLA: advocacy for basic science, as well as support for young scientists and international cooperation." It is believed that the WLA Prize will become one of the world's most influential awards.

Neil Shen, Founding and Managing Partner of Sequoia China, said that science and technology is a driving force for the wellbeing of humankind, and the award should inspire "the entire scientific community by recognizing a few high-achieving scientists." The WLA Prize is expected to "help create a more vibrant and inclusive ecosystem for scientific research, and encourage scientists to explore the uncharted territories and find their own ‘eureka moment’."

The nomination deadline is June 15, 2023 (GMT+8). The 2023 WLA Prize Laureates Announcement is scheduled in late August or early September, followed by a grand Award Ceremony during the 6th WLA Forum in Shanghai, China, this November.

About the Selection:

Nominations will be first evaluated by the Selection Committee of each single prize, after which shortlisted candidates will be submitted to the Awards Committee for the final decision. The Awards Committee will have a majority vote on the best nominees. The final decision will be confirmed and announced by the Management Committee.

About Us:

The World Laureates Association (WLA)

The World Laureates Association (WLA) is a non-governmental and non-profit international organization. It is one of the world's highest-profile organizations of laureates with three missions: advocacy for basic science, promotion of international cooperation, and support for young scientists. Upholding the vision of "Science and Technology for the Common Destiny of Mankind," the WLA is committed to enhancing the academic exchange of ideas and research among scientists and scholars in China and the world.

The WLA Foundation

The WLA Foundation is a non-public charitable foundation that supports all WLA missions and activities by bringing together social forces.

Sequoia China

Sequoia China helps daring founders build legendary companies. In partnering with Sequoia, companies benefit from its unmatched community and the lessons Sequoia has learned over the years. As "The Entrepreneurs Behind The Entrepreneurs", Sequoia China focuses on three sectors: tech, healthcare and consumer. Over the past 18 years, Sequoia China has had the privilege of working with more than 1000 companies. It is committed to advancing innovation in science and technology. It actively supports scientists and entrepreneurs, promotes technological innovation, and nurtures leading tech-enabled enterprises, with a concern for corporate social responsibility. As the exclusive sponsor of the World Laureates Association Prize (WLA Prize), Sequoia China hopes that its support will encourage the pursuit of innovative scientific developments and drive growth across the world.

