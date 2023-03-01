The Consortium for Top-Down Proteomics Announces the 2nd International Top-Down Proteomics Symposium, October 3-5, 2023, in Chicago, IL

Symposium will feature scientific leaders who are developing innovative technologies and methods that are transforming our understanding of human biology, ushering in the era of proteoform systems biology & medicine, and paving the way for the Human Proteoform Project

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Consortium for Top-Down Proteomics today announced the 2nd International Top-Down Proteomics Symposium, which will be held in Chicago, IL October 3-5, 2023. The Symposium is being hosted by Northwestern University’s Chemistry of Life Processes Institute. The Symposium will gather the global community to present and discuss the latest approaches in proteoform biology (the study of all the specific forms of proteins in the body), clinical research, and next-generation proteomics technologies. A major theme of the event will be the Human Proteoform Project, a global scientific effort to map the entire human proteome (including all proteoforms). This critical undertaking will transform our understanding of proteoform-based disease and launch a new era of precision drug discovery.



In addition to invited lectures, the Symposium will feature a series of roundtable discussions, poster and oral presentations, as well as an exhibition of companies providing technologies and services to the proteoform community.

“We are excited to bring the community together to examine the state of the field and discuss future opportunities in proteoform biology,” said Paul Danis, CEO of the Consortium. Neil Kelleher, President of the Consortium as well as Director of Northwestern’s Chemistry of Life Processes Institute, home to Northwestern Proteomics, added, “the new era of proteoform-enabled research and discovery is upon us and is generating more precise markers for better diagnostics, leading to precision medicine with improved, personalized treatment of disease.”

Details on the event including sponsorship and exhibition offerings, registration, logistics as well as the speakers and program can be found on the event website at tdp2023.topdownproteomics.org.

About the Consortium for Top-Down Proteomics

The Consortium for Top-Down Proteomics, Inc. is a 501c3 non-profit organization fostering collaboration, education, and innovative research to accelerate the comprehensive analysis of all human proteoforms, speeding developments in the fields of therapeutics, diagnostics, environment, and energy. It has members from academic institutions, corporations, and government agencies worldwide, and its work is supported by Seer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bruker, SCIEX, Lilly, Pfizer, Newomics, and Agilent. In addition, the CTDP gratefully recognizes Bruker, PacBio, Quantum-Si and Thermo Fisher Scientific for their Symposium sponsorships.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4032cd5c-8961-4a31-8621-2710c56c40b9

Contact: Paul Danis Chief Executive Officer Consortium for Top-Down Proteomics, Inc. 617.336.3280 office@topdownproteomics.org