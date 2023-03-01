High-Quality Thermal Oxide Coated Test Grade Silicon Wafers for Research & Development
UniversityWafer, Inc. Announces High-Quality Thermal Oxide Coated Test Grade Silicon Wafers for Optical Waveguides, Microscopy, and MoreSOUTH BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UniversityWafer, Inc., a leading provider of semiconductor substrates and deposition services, is pleased to announce the availability of its high-quality thermal oxide-coated test-grade silicon wafers. These wafers are ideal for various applications, including optical waveguides, microscopy, thin film deposition, and more.
UniversityWafer, Inc. wet and dry thermal oxide-coated silicon wafers range from 10nm to over 10 microns thick. They are the ideal solution for researchers and engineers who require high-quality substrates for various applications at an affordable price. These wafers have been tested and confirmed by spectroscopic ellipsometry, ensuring their quality and performance.
The thermal oxide-coated silicon wafers from UniversityWafer, Inc. are available in a range of diameters, specs, oxide thicknesses, grades, and quantities to meet the specific application requirements of researchers. They are perfect for fabricating optical waveguides, microscopy, imaging various materials, sputtering thin films, depositing nanostructures, self-assembled monolayer (SAM), as test samples for atomic force microscope (AFM), and for researching photovoltaics and solar cell efficiency.
"Along with our partner plant, our thermal oxide-coated silicon wafers are the result of years of research and development, and we are proud to offer them to our customers," said Christian Baker, CEO of UniversityWafer, Inc. "We understand the importance of high-quality thermal oxide-coated silicon substrates in research and development, and we are committed to providing our customers with the best possible products."
In addition to their high-quality performance, the thermal oxide-coated silicon wafers from UniversityWafer, Inc. are also cost-effective, making them an attractive option for researchers and engineers who need to balance performance and budget considerations.
"Our thermal oxide-coated silicon wafers are both high-quality and affordable," added Christian Baker. "We believe that our customers should not have to compromise between quality and cost-effectiveness, and our thermal oxide-coated silicon wafers are a testament to this philosophy."
UniversityWafer, Inc. is a leading provider of semiconductor materials, serving customers in the electronics and research industries worldwide. The company offers many products, including silicon wafers, sputtering targets, and thin film deposition materials. With a focus on quality and innovation, UniversityWafer, Inc. is committed to delivering superior products and services to its customers.
