Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,106 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 372,456 in the last 365 days.

High-Quality Thermal Oxide Coated Test Grade Silicon Wafers for Research & Development

thermal oxide thermal oxide silicon substrates

thermal oxide deposited on silicon wafers

cassette of thermally oxidized silicon substrates

cassette of thermally oxidized silicon wafers

depositing thermal oxide onto silicon wafers

thermal oxide deposited on silicon wafers process

UniversityWafer, Inc. Announces High-Quality Thermal Oxide Coated Test Grade Silicon Wafers for Optical Waveguides, Microscopy, and More

SOUTH BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UniversityWafer, Inc., a leading provider of semiconductor substrates and deposition services, is pleased to announce the availability of its high-quality thermal oxide-coated test-grade silicon wafers. These wafers are ideal for various applications, including optical waveguides, microscopy, thin film deposition, and more.

UniversityWafer, Inc. wet and dry thermal oxide-coated silicon wafers range from 10nm to over 10 microns thick. They are the ideal solution for researchers and engineers who require high-quality substrates for various applications at an affordable price. These wafers have been tested and confirmed by spectroscopic ellipsometry, ensuring their quality and performance.

The thermal oxide-coated silicon wafers from UniversityWafer, Inc. are available in a range of diameters, specs, oxide thicknesses, grades, and quantities to meet the specific application requirements of researchers. They are perfect for fabricating optical waveguides, microscopy, imaging various materials, sputtering thin films, depositing nanostructures, self-assembled monolayer (SAM), as test samples for atomic force microscope (AFM), and for researching photovoltaics and solar cell efficiency.

"Along with our partner plant, our thermal oxide-coated silicon wafers are the result of years of research and development, and we are proud to offer them to our customers," said Christian Baker, CEO of UniversityWafer, Inc. "We understand the importance of high-quality thermal oxide-coated silicon substrates in research and development, and we are committed to providing our customers with the best possible products."

In addition to their high-quality performance, the thermal oxide-coated silicon wafers from UniversityWafer, Inc. are also cost-effective, making them an attractive option for researchers and engineers who need to balance performance and budget considerations.

"Our thermal oxide-coated silicon wafers are both high-quality and affordable," added Christian Baker. "We believe that our customers should not have to compromise between quality and cost-effectiveness, and our thermal oxide-coated silicon wafers are a testament to this philosophy."

UniversityWafer, Inc. is a leading provider of semiconductor materials, serving customers in the electronics and research industries worldwide. The company offers many products, including silicon wafers, sputtering targets, and thin film deposition materials. With a focus on quality and innovation, UniversityWafer, Inc. is committed to delivering superior products and services to its customers.

Christian Baker
UniversityWafer, Inc.
+16174131577 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

High-Quality Thermal Oxide Coated Test Grade Silicon Wafers for Research & Development

Distribution channels: Education, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Science, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more