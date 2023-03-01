Revolutionizing the Future of Logistics: Insights into Government and Education Logistics

Government and Education Logistics Market

Government and Education Logistics Market by End Use, by Business Type, by Mode of Operation: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global government and education logistics market garnered $406.19 billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate $917.36 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

The rise in free trade agreements between nations, growth in international trade, a rise in tech-driven logistics services, the growing adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices, and an increase in the demand for logistics services in public utilities drive the global government and education logistics market. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, holding nearly 30% market share in the global government and education logistics market.

Download Free Sample Report - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8175

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global government and education logistics market based on end use, business type, mode of operation, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on end use, the military and defense segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than 40% of the global government and education logistics market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the public utilities segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on business type, the distribution segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than 50% of the global government and education logistics market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the value-added services segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8175

Based on the mode of operation, the storage segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than 30% of the global government and education logistics market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the seaways distribution segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, holding around 30% market share of the global government and education logistics market. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global government and education logistics market analyzed in the research include Agility, AIT Worldwide Logistics, Inc., ARC Worldwide Limited, Atlantic Logistics, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV, PLS Logistics, Scan Global Logistics A/S, SEKO Logistics, and Vetcom Logistics.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global government and education logistics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Buy Complete Report Now - https://bit.ly/3JsljYo