Revolutionizing the Future of Logistics: Insights into Government and Education Logistics

Government and Education Logistics Market

Government and Education Logistics Market

Government and Education Logistics Market by End Use, by Business Type, by Mode of Operation: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global government and education logistics market garnered $406.19 billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate $917.36 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

The rise in free trade agreements between nations, growth in international trade, a rise in tech-driven logistics services, the growing adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices, and an increase in the demand for logistics services in public utilities drive the global government and education logistics market. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, holding nearly 30% market share in the global government and education logistics market.

Download Free Sample Report - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8175

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global government and education logistics market based on end use, business type, mode of operation, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on end use, the military and defense segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than 40% of the global government and education logistics market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the public utilities segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on business type, the distribution segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than 50% of the global government and education logistics market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the value-added services segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8175

Based on the mode of operation, the storage segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than 30% of the global government and education logistics market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the seaways distribution segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, holding around 30% market share of the global government and education logistics market. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global government and education logistics market analyzed in the research include Agility, AIT Worldwide Logistics, Inc., ARC Worldwide Limited, Atlantic Logistics, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV, PLS Logistics, Scan Global Logistics A/S, SEKO Logistics, and Vetcom Logistics.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global government and education logistics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Buy Complete Report Now - https://bit.ly/3JsljYo

Tushar Rajput
Allied Analytics LLP
+ +15034461141 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Revolutionizing the Future of Logistics: Insights into Government and Education Logistics

Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Tushar Rajput
Allied Analytics LLP
+ +15034461141 ext.
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Cloud Identity and Access Management Market is expected to reach USD 20,728.92 Million by 2030
Smart Thermostat Market by Technology, Application and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030
Wi-Fi Range Extender Market: Key Tech Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities Over 2023-2030 | CAGR of 10.8%
View All Stories From This Author