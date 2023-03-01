Quality of Higher Education in Morocco: Al Akhawayn University Receives Prestigious American NECHE Accreditation for Second Time

MOROCCO, March 1 - The Board of Directors of Al Akhawayn University was held last week in Rabat at Bank Al Maghrib, under the chairmanship of the University's Chancellor, Abdellatif Jouahri.

t the end of this meeting, president of Al Akhawayn, Dr. Amine Bensaid announced that the University has officially received its second accreditation from the American accreditation body NECHE (New England Commission for Higher Education) for a period of 10 years, which is the maximum possible duration, said a statement by Al Akhawayn University.

This distinction denotes the trust NECHE has placed in Al Akhawayn for its compliance with the 9 standards established by NECHE, namely: mission and objectives, planning and evaluation, organization and governance, academic curriculum, students, teaching-learning system and scientific research, institutional resources, educational effectiveness, as well as integrity, transparency and public information.

NECHE is one of the most prestigious accrediting agencies in the United States, accrediting many renowned universities, such as Harvard, MIT, Yale, Brown and other world-class institutions.

Obtaining NECHE re-accreditation for the maximum possible period of 10 years is a major achievement for Al Akhawayn, which is indeed the only African university accredited by NECHE, and the only non-American university in Africa with an American institutional accreditation. Al Akhawayn is one of only 11 NECHE-accredited universities outside the United States.

This accreditation strengthens the university's position in the American higher education and institutional ecosystem, confirming that Al Akhawayn University's institution and offerings meet the exact same standards as the best American universities, whose tuition fees are typically four to five times higher than Al Akhawayn's.

MAP:01 March 2023