Stingray Signs Global Deal with Harman and CARIAD to Bring Stingray Karaoke to Audi Branded Cars Around the Globe

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced a global deal with Harman, the premier connected technologies company for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, and CARIAD, Volkswagen Group’s software company, to bring its popular Stingray Karaoke product to selected Audi models around the globe.



The agreement is another important milestone for Stingray, as it expands its reach to some of the most popular car brands in the world. Stingray Karaoke is becoming an increasingly popular default value-added service in cars globally, being already available on all Tesla and VinFast cars. It is also a significant step forward for the connected car industry, as more and more drivers and their passengers demand entertainment options that enable them to make the most of their time on the road.

Stingray Karaoke’s massive 100,000 song catalog which is browsable by title, artist, lyrics or genre, in more than 25 languages, will be seamlessly integrated into Harman’s new car's infotainment system, offering an intuitive user experience. With the Passenger App, karaoke fans can sing along and queue up to 100 songs on their connected mobile device when a car is in motion. They can also tailor their experience further by skipping, rewinding and fast-forwarding songs, toggling background videos on or off, and singing along with or without lead vocals. With new songs added monthly and ready-to-sing party mixes, users now have everything they need to experience the best road trips possible.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Harman, CARIAD and Audi to bring Stingray Karaoke to even more drivers around the world," said Eric Boyko, President, Co-founder, and CEO of Stingray. "We believe that music is a universal language that brings people together, and we are proud to be able to offer our service to a wider audience while expanding our brand exposure worldwide."

Stingray Karaoke will be available from July in all newly commercialized Audi A4, A5, Q5, A6, A7, A8, Q8 e-tron, and Audi e-tron GT. These Audi models will be fitted with the store from the factory throughout the European market as well as Canada and the United States, providing drivers and passengers with endless hours of entertainment and fun. The functionality will be expanded to additional models in 2023.

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a global music, media, and technology company, is an industry leader in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. Stingray provides an array of music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, over 100 radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products and music apps, and in-car and on-board infotainment content. Stingray Business, a division of Stingray, provides commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising solutions, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights and feedback. Stingray Advertising is North America's largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio messaging to more than 20,000 major retail locations. Stingray has over 1000 employees worldwide and reaches 540 million consumers in 160 countries. For more information, visit www.stingray.com.



