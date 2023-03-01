DentaQuest Opens Nominations for 2023 Health Equity Heroes

The awards recognize individuals and organizations working toward equitable access to oral care and optimal health outcomes

Boston, March 01, 2023 -- DentaQuest today begins this year's search for forward-thinking individuals or organizations taking action to improve oral health and overall health care access for people with the greatest needs and fewest resources.

Now in its ninth year, the DentaQuest Health Equity Heroes program recognizes individuals and organizations responsible for extraordinary work that advances equitable access to health care (medical, oral health, behavioral health) and thus optimal overall health.

“The past several years have dealt all of us – but in particular those most in need – a difficult hand amid often tumultuous change. Our annual search for Health Equity Heroes provides an opportunity to call out the inspiring and tireless work of individuals and organizations who are making strides toward true health equity,” said Steve Pollock, president of DentaQuest, part of Sun Life U.S. “These are inventive leaders whose actions aim to help more people attain optimal health throughout their lives. We want to hear about your Hero — the people leading change amid entrenched and complex challenges to level the playing field and expand access to care.”

Anyone can submit a nominee, and nominees can represent any sector, including dental care, medical or behavioral care, family support, legal aid, schools, community programs and more.

Have someone in mind? Fill out and submit this form before April 21. DentaQuest will announce this year’s 12 Heroes on Health Equity Hero Day, July 13.

Each Hero will receive:

a $5,000 donation in their name to their personally selected qualified nonprofit that is committed to promoting health equity,

a commemorative plaque highlighting their accomplishments, and

recognition in DentaQuest outreach and communication materials throughout the year.

For inspiration, check out DentaQuest’s 2022 Health Equity Heroes and their incredible work to make the health system more welcoming and accessible in their communities.

About DentaQuest

DentaQuest, part of Sun Life U.S., is a purpose-driven health care company dedicated to improving the oral health of all. We do this through Preventistry® — our inclusive approach to quality care and expanded access built on trusted partnerships between patients, providers and payors. As one of the nation’s largest and most experienced Medicaid dental benefits administrators, we manage dental and vision benefits for more than 33 million Americans through a nationwide network of providers in all 50 states. Our outcomes-based, cost-effective dental solutions are designed for Medicaid and CHIP, Medicare Advantage, small and large businesses, and individuals. At the same time, we are expanding our footprint of more than 70 oral health centers in six states to deliver direct patient care in rural and underserved populations. Learn more at www.DentaQuest.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

