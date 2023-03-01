BERNINA Turns Visions Into Reality for Winners of the Dream Studio Sweepstakes

The premium sewing, serging and longarm machine manufacturer chooses monthly winners for their largest sweepstakes to date with over $100,000 in prizes

/EIN News/ -- AURORA, Ill., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BERNINA announced today the first four winners of their Dream Studio Sweepstakes. Lacee of Rainsville, Alabama, Kara of Lodi, California, and Laurie of Rapid City, South Dakota join Pamala of Sandy, Utah as the latest recipients of over $20,000 in collective prizes that include Swiss high quality items like the Q 16 longarm machine, bernette sewing machines, virtual classes, sewing notions and beautiful fabric from Brewer Quilting and Sewing, premium fabric bundles from Benartex, $1,000 shopping spree, BERNINA, Amanda Murphy and Sookie Sews gift cards, and more.

Winners are matched with their local BERNINA authorized dealer for the start of a running-stitch relationship. Nutalls, Inc in Riverton, UT, Quilters' Hollow in Stockton, CA, The Sewing Center, Inc in Rapid City, SD, and Barb's Sewing Center in Huntsville, AL provided the winners with their prize packages and free training classes on their machines, as well as ongoing support, maintenance, and supplies.

"I couldn"t believe it to be perfectly honest," Laurie said when sharing her feelings on the win and BERNINA. "I had found a used BERNINA machine when my son was five years old,” Laurie shared, "my son will be 41 years old next month and I still have that sewing machine.”

BERNINA has partnered with well-known brands in the stitching and textile industry like Laurastar and Benartex, as well as BERNINA Experts Amanda Murphy, Sookie Sews, and Julian Creates to offer high value prizes and the opportunity to create a sewist's dream studio.

When asked about what it's like to create a virtual dream studio, Julian Collins of Julian Creates shared, "Imagine basically people asking you, 'if money was no object, what would you want in your sewing space?"'

Monthly winners will be chosen to win monthly prize packages. Three Grand Prize winners will be selected at the end of July to win over $75,000 in prizes to build their own sewing room. The Dream Studio Sweepstakes is open for participants to enter daily for a chance to win through July 27, 2023. For official rules and to complete the entry form, visit berninasweepstakes.com.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 125 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on BERNINA's blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

CONTACT: Samantha Shreve

PHONE: 773-208-7707

EMAIL: samantha@lolacharlescommunications.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9368bc18-164c-4d9c-b25a-638211bede75

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f0270e3-69ea-4437-8b22-0fbba8d9e43e