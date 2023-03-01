Homes by Taber Outranks Other Oklahoma Builders on a National Scale

Oklahoma's Favorite Builder Ranks #40 Home Builder Executive Magazine's List

/EIN News/ -- OKLAHOMA CITY, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homebuilders have had their ups and downs since the start of the pandemic. Despite the change in the market, Oklahoma home builder Homes by Taber continues to receive recognition on a national scale.

Home Builder Executive Magazine has released their yearly list and has ranked Homes by Taber® at #40. Home Builder Executive Magazine releases an annual ranking of home builders across the nation based on the number of closings in the given year. With only the best builders mentioned on the list, it is an honor to be recognized.

This achievement declares Homes by Taber as the highest-ranking builder in Oklahoma. With 857 closings in 2022, the home builder significantly moved up in rankings from #61 in 2021 to #40 in 2022. Homes by Taber continues to outrank competitors in the state for multiple years in a row because of their significant customer support and included features home shoppers long for.

No wonder the builder continues to excel, no matter the market climate. Since 2000, Homes by Taber has built their reputation with the value, quality, and features in their homes that mirror what homebuyers want most. It is what not only sets the builder apart from other Oklahoma builders, but also from most other nationally ranked builders on the list. The builder continuously analyzes buyer trends and reviews to provide optimal features included in every home with no additional cost to the customer. Some of these popular features currently include a tornado shelter, smart sprinkler system, covered patio, wood-like tile, and more. The Proudly Overbuilt® phrase not only serves as a motto but as a promise to the thousands of current Taber homeowners and potential buyers on the horizon.

Homes by Taber looks forward to continuing to serve customers with the elevated level of service and included features that Oklahoman's deserve in 2023 with new communities, floor plans, and features to be released throughout the year.

