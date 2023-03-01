An Enchanted Garden and a Willful Princess
Judith Mitchell shares a story about a princess and a magical wish she will come to regretTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Princess Willa enjoys her simple life. In her kingdom, she is the hereditary caretaker of the renowned palace gardens and she loves her beautiful flowers and ancient groves. But a fleeting encounter with seven unusual visitors who are touring her magnificent gardens suddenly changes Princess Willa’s perspective and her priorities.
"The Thief of the Colors" takes the reader on a magical journey through enchantment and folly, and finally to redemption. We relate to the Princess; we can identify with her attitudes and actions. Here is an adventure based upon a magical wish she is granted, and we relish her delights. However, her story also presents a parable which is crucial to heed in our times. Can we, too, manifest redemption?
A New York City native, Judith Mitchell is unquestionably an artist. She is a writer, book illustrator, and painter. Her interests in anthropology and archaeology have led her to explore her other talents, including mask-making and creating jewelry. Judith now lives in Maine with her husband and pets.
The Thief of the Colors is one of the books to watch for at the Ottawa International Crafts and Book Expo, Canada’s most meaningful literary event in celebration of talent, culture, and love for written arts, this coming March 3-5, 2023.
Get a copy of "The Thief of the Colors" by Judith Mitchell, and learn how Princess Willa becomes the adversary in her own story. Now available at The MapleStaple bookstore, Amazon, and all other online book retailers. To know more about Judith's work visit her website at www.judithmitchellauthorillustrator.com.
