DexaCan, A DXA Scan Clinic Offering Advanced Body Composition Assessments And Analysis, Is Now Open In Kelowna, BC
The high-tech DEXA scan provides a comprehensive look at the body, including bone health, body fat, muscle mass and much more.
If you are simply curious about your health, planning to get healthier, or losing weight, you could get this scan in order to gain the best possible insight regarding your body composition.”KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fitness enthusiasts, athletes, and dieters can now view and track their body composition in eye-opening visual detail at DexaCan, a DXA (DEXA) scan clinic conveniently situated just off the Okanagan Highway in Kelowna, BC.
The new clinic offers a cutting-edge body composition assessment, also known as a DEXA scan. This advanced diagnostic tool can evaluate levels of physical fitness, assess risks for developing osteoporotic fractures, and deliver precise measurements of segmental body fat and muscle distribution. It is suitable for people on weight management programs, athletes in training as well as men and women at risk of osteoporosis and bone fracture.
The DXA system provides detailed measurements of the body by looking at bone density, lean mass and fat mass. This information is critical for accurately assessing the state of a patient or athlete’s health and defining successful treatment plans and training programs.
The advanced imaging from a DXA scan can also be used to assess certain cardiovascular risk factors, such as the presence of abdominal aortic calcification, which has been found to be a marker of increased risk for cardiovascular events.
DexaCan Kelowna also received DAP accreditation from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia, ensuring the diagnostic services meet provincial standards of quality.
DexaCan Kelowna serves patients from all provinces and territories with rapid access to private preventative care. The clinic is run by a team of healthcare professionals with extensive experience in the field of bone health, proactive medicine, and disease prevention.
