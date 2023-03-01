Enthusiast Gaming Names Nick Brien as Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming”) (NASDAQ:EGLX; TSX:EGLX), an integrated gaming entertainment company, is pleased to announce that Nick Brien has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer to lead its global operations. Brien will be based in Los Angeles.



Most recently, Brien was the CEO of Amobee, one of the world’s leading ad tech companies. Prior to Amobee, Brien was the Americas CEO of Dentsu, one of the world’s largest advertising, media, and digital marketing networks, serving global marketers, such as Microsoft, General Motors, P&G, American Express, ABI, Heineken and Intel. Brien has held numerous key leadership roles across the advertising industry, including CEO of McCann Worldgroup, CEO of iCrossing, President of Hearst Magazines Marketing Services and CEO of IPG Mediabrands. He also currently serves on the Board of Directors of Outfront Media (NYSE: OUT). With over three decades of global leadership experience across advertising, media, content creation, and digital marketing, Brien is committed to creating innovative marketing solutions that drive business growth while creating positive brand experiences for consumers.

“I am excited to be joining Enthusiast Gaming, the #1 Gaming Property in the US,” commented incoming CEO Nick Brien. “Enthusiast has built a broad portfolio of gaming assets to reflect the diverse entertainment needs and habits of younger audiences, owning some of the largest fan communities in the world, the largest gaming platform on YouTube, a leading casual games maker and winning esports teams. Its success at building world-class products, growing subscription offerings, establishing deep creator relationships, and hosting sold-out live events demonstrates the company’s focus on innovation and creativity, supported by data science and technology enablement. I’m confident that when the unique power of its communities, creators, content, and experiences are fully integrated, meaningful long-term value will be created for all stakeholders.”

Adrian Montgomery, who has served as CEO of Enthusiast Gaming since 2019, will move to Chair the Board of Directors as part of a previously announced transition plan.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are thrilled that Nick has joined as CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. Today, this company takes an important step forward towards solidifying its leadership position in gaming and entertainment. Nick is a proven leader who has worked with many of the world’s largest advertisers to drive innovative marketing solutions that deliver sustained ROI. He has the diverse experience to lead and evolve our strategy and imagine new ways to grow our business and expand our brands,” commented Adrian Montgomery. “Nick understands that there has been a fundamental shift in the balance of power from marketers to consumers who today create the content, control the distribution and participate as passionate members of gaming communities."

Added Nick Brien, “We are seeing massive disruption across the media and entertainment landscape, and with disruption comes huge opportunities. Gaming is the largest and fastest-growing entertainment vertical in the world with more than three billion people playing games, creating and consuming content, and sharing fan experiences. The innovative products and robust platform built by Enthusiast ensures the company is well-positioned to continue growing its market share.”

With today’s announcement, Enthusiast Gaming strengthens its position in the gaming and entertainment sector. Recently recognized as the #1 Gaming Property in the United States, and the 3rd fastest growing in the Comscore Top 100, Brien will focus on unlocking and leveraging Enthusiast Gaming’s assets and leading adtech to optimize its inventory with first-party data to enhance its offerings, prepare for the cookie-less future and gain a wider reach of advertisers and marketers as they look for meaningful ways to connect with coveted and valuable younger audiences.

