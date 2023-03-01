Submit Release
Upper House Speaker, Candidate for PAM Presidency

MOROCCO, March 1 - The member countries of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) have agreed to present the speaker of the House of Advisors, Enaam Mayara as a candidate for the presidency of this international organization for the period 2023-2024, to succeed its current Portuguese president, Antonio Pedro Roque.

The candidacy of Mayara was presented on the sidelines of the 17th plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean held Wednesday and Thursday at the headquarters of the Moroccan parliament.

The election of the new PAM president will take place on Thursday.

This session, which takes place in a turbulent regional context marked by multidimensional challenges, will deal with several themes and current issues through the recommendations and resolutions developed within the framework of PAM specialized Standing Committees.

MAP: 01 March 2023

