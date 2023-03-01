FileTrail Spring Events Schedule Includes Legal and Records Management Conferences

Company participation at Legalweek New York, ARMA events and MER underscores commitment to community of records and information management professionals

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FileTrail®, the leader in modern information governance and records management software for law firms and highly regulated industries, announces its upcoming schedule of events. The company will attend Legalweek New York this month and is a sponsor of multiple ARMA events this spring, in addition to participating in the MER conference in May.



Leaders from FileTrail will be on hand at these prominent events to meet with clients, offer product demonstrations and share their knowledge and insights as they participate as part of the information management community in legal and other industries.

FileTrail’s spring event schedule includes:

Legalweek New York – “Addressing the Changing Legal Landscape”

March 20-23, 2023, New York Hilton Midtown

FileTrail leaders will be in attendance, meeting with clients and industry experts.



ARMA Houston – ARMA’s largest regional conference

April 18-19, 2023, Norris Conference Center, Houston, TX

FileTrail is a gold sponsor.



ARMA Metro NYC – CONFIRM 2023

April 18, New York Life building conference center, Flatiron District of Manhattan

FileTrail is a silver sponsor.



MER Conference – “Insight Delivered | Confidence Inspired”

May 22-24, 2023, Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile, Chicago, IL

FileTrail representatives will be in attendance.



FileTrail has additional events and sponsorships scheduled beyond the spring. The company is also planning an upcoming roadshow series through which it will bring its expertise directly to legal industry records and information governance professionals through an engaging educational program.

About FileTrail

Founded in 2000, FileTrail® is the leader in information governance and records management solutions for highly regulated markets throughout North America, the U.K. and Europe. Designed as an integrated enterprise software solution, FileTrail serves large enterprises, internal legal departments and law firms with full life cycle information governance management. As a comprehensive IG suite, FileTrail centralizes, simplifies and automates records and information governance management, enabling organizations to meet urgent client demands, pass audits, conduct a client audit response across multiple repositories, address outside council guidelines and handle new compliance rules with a modern approach.

Sophisticated organizations that see the big picture are moving beyond just records management and have selected FileTrail as their long-term partner to guide them through the information governance life cycle. For more information or to schedule a call, visit filetrail.com.

