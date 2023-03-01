Four Finalist Teams Declared for the Annual CFA Societies Canada Ethics Challenge

Canada's future investment leaders strengthen their ethical acumen at ethics challenge

"CFA Societies Canada Ethics Challenge serves as a practical training ground for university students to debate and analyze ethical challenges faced by investment professionals throughout their careers," says Michael Thom, CFA, Managing Director of CFA Societies Canada. "The challenge is designed to enhance the ethical decision-making skills of the next generation of Canadian investment professionals. This May, qualifying teams will unveil their analysis and recommendations for the final case study to a judging panel comprised of seasoned CFA charterholders. Teams will have less than 24 hours between their initial briefing and final presentations. Judges will grade teams, rewarding those who demonstrate strong critical thinking, innovation, and ethical understanding, and determining who will earn the national title."

Regional finalist teams competing in the 2023 CFA Societies Canada Ethics Challenge hail from:

Saint Mary's University

Université Laval

University of Ottawa

University of Saskatchewan

Finalists earned their spots by qualifying through regional competitions that teamed university students from across the country. They will be presented with a case study formulated around a potential ethical dilemma in which they must identify the prominent ethical issues and appropriate responses. Teams are graded on their ability to incorporate their comprehension of the CFA Institute Code of Ethics & Standards of Professional Conduct into their analysis and recommendations.

The competition promotes analytical reasoning and ethical decision-making while presenting students with realistic and representative ethical dilemmas they may encounter as they start and progress through their careers. CFA charterholders attest annually to the CFA Institute Code of Ethics & Standards of Professional Conduct, an essential element of their professional commitments, and in building trust with Canadian investors. Mirroring real-life investment industry cases, the challenge encourages forward-thinking and deep reflection on the ethical principles that guide CFA charterholders' careers.

