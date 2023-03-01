Projected to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2031, Growing at 5.2% CAGR: Microcatheters Market Report, Says AMR

Microcatheters Market size, share, growth

Expands as Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries Rises Globally, Says Research Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microcatheters are thin, flexible tubes that are used in medical procedures to access and deliver therapies to small and delicate blood vessels or other anatomical structures in the body. They are typically made of materials such as plastics, metals, or composite materials, and can range in size from 0.5 to 1.5 millimeters in diameter. Microcatheters are commonly used in interventional radiology and endovascular procedures, such as embolization, thrombolysis, and angioplasty. They allow physicians to access and treat very small blood vessels, such as those found in the brain or in tumors, without causing damage to surrounding tissue.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑪𝑶𝑽𝑰𝑫-19 𝒐𝒖𝒕𝒃𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒌 𝒊𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒑𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝒉𝒂𝒗𝒆 𝒂 𝒏𝒆𝒈𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝒊𝒎𝒑𝒂𝒄𝒕 𝒐𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒎𝒊𝒄𝒓𝒐𝒄𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕. 𝑺𝒖𝒓𝒈𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒉𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒕 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒄𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆𝒓 𝒑𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒔 𝒘𝒆𝒓𝒆 𝒑𝒐𝒔𝒕𝒑𝒐𝒏𝒆𝒅, 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒉𝒐𝒎𝒆 𝒄𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒔𝒆𝒕𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒘𝒂𝒔 𝒑𝒓𝒆𝒇𝒆𝒓𝒓𝒆𝒅. 𝑵𝒐𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒂𝒍 𝒔𝒖𝒓𝒈𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒍 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒄𝒆𝒅𝒖𝒓𝒆𝒔 𝒕𝒐𝒐𝒌 𝒂 𝒑𝒐𝒕𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒂𝒍 𝒃𝒂𝒄𝒌𝒍𝒐𝒈, 𝒐𝒘𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒐 𝒓𝒂𝒑𝒊𝒅𝒍𝒚 𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑪𝑶𝑽𝑰𝑫-19 𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒆𝒔; 𝒐𝒏𝒍𝒚 𝒆𝒍𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒈𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒚 𝒔𝒖𝒓𝒈𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝒘𝒆𝒓𝒆 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒎𝒆𝒅. 𝑫𝒊𝒔𝒄𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒚 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒅𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒍𝒐𝒑𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒐𝒇 𝒎𝒊𝒄𝒓𝒐𝒄𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝒊𝒔 𝒔𝒍𝒐𝒘𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒅𝒐𝒘𝒏 𝒅𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒑𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒆𝒎𝒊𝒄 𝒃𝒖𝒕 𝒅𝒊𝒅 𝒏𝒐𝒕 𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒑.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

1. Asahi Intecc Co.

2. Boston Scientific Corporation

3. Cardinal Health

4. Cook Group Incorporated

5. Johnson And Johnson

6. Medtronic Plc

7. Merit Medical Systems

8. Stryker Corporation

9. Teleflex Incorporated

10. Terumo Corporation

According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global microcatheters market size was valued at $748.9 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.2 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 by 2031, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. The microcatheter market has witnessed growth, owing to increase in geriatric population that are prone to chronic heart disease, cancer and rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as aneurysms, heart attack, increase in a case of plaque blocks a blood vessel, a re-narrowing of the artery, and an infection of the vessel coronary block artery, heart attack, atherosclerosis disease, ischemic stroke, aneurysm, tumors, blood clot in brain, hypertension, myocardial infarction, arrythmia, increases in blockages of blood vessel in heart, brain, kidney and liver and rise in demand for minimally invasive procedure for the diagnosis of diseases. Hence, such all the factors boost the growth of microcatheters industry.

𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

Product Design:

The market for microcatheters is segmented into two types based on product design - single lumen microcatheter and dual lumen microcatheter. Single lumen microcatheters are used for delivery of therapy, while dual lumen microcatheters are used for aspiration and delivery of therapy.

End User:

Based on end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Hospitals and clinics are the primary end-users of microcatheters, owing to the high number of interventional procedures performed in these facilities.

Product Type:

The market for microcatheters is segmented into delivery microcatheter, aspiration microcatheter, diagnostic microcatheter, and steerable microcatheter. Delivery microcatheters are used to deliver therapy, aspiration microcatheters are used for removal of fluid or tissue, diagnostic microcatheters are used for diagnostic purposes, and steerable microcatheters are used for navigating through tortuous anatomy.

Application:

Based on application, the market is segmented into cardiovascular, neurovascular, peripheral vascular, urology, otolaryngology, and other applications. The cardiovascular segment is the largest segment due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures.

Geography:

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞, 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐀.

North America:

The North American market includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The United States is the largest market for microcatheters in this region, owing to the high number of interventional procedures performed in the country and the presence of a large number of key players in the market.

Europe:

The European market includes Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe. The market in Europe is driven by the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures and the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.

Asia-Pacific:

The Asia-Pacific market includes Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth in the microcatheters market, owing to the increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures.

LAMEA:

The LAMEA market includes Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the rest of LAMEA. The market in LAMEA is driven by the increasing healthcare expenditure and the growing demand for advanced medical devices.

𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐘 𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒?

1. What are microcatheters and how are they used in medical procedures?

2. What are the different types of microcatheters available in the market?

3. What are the key applications of microcatheters in the medical field?

4. What are the factors driving the growth of the microcatheters market?

5. Which region has the largest market share in the global microcatheters market?

6. Who are the key players operating in the microcatheters market?

7. What are the challenges faced by the microcatheters market in terms of regulatory approvals and quality control?

8. How does the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures impact the microcatheters market?

9. What are the latest technological advancements in microcatheters and how do they benefit patients and healthcare providers?

10. What are the future prospects for the microcatheters market and how is it expected to evolve in the coming years?

