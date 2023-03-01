Red Cat partners with Athena AI for artificial intelligence and computer vision on new Teal 2 military drone

World-leading drone for nighttime operation will integrate Athena’s Machine Learning and AI for high-speed tracking of objects, providing rapid decision-making support

Australia-based Athena, an AI-enabled military decision-support company, has licensed to Red Cat its proprietary computer vision architecture, which allows high-speed tracking of objects and, at slower speeds, in-depth data exploitation. Athena’s solution can identify weapons and various other objects and poses at night, as well as Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) markers, such as Cyalume HALOs and IR beacons.

Athena has spent more than three years curating and analyzing military night-fighting footage, including thermal and low light camera systems, to create computer vision architecture for warfighting after dark.

“The Teal 2 is a mission-focused military drone, and our partnership with Athena enables us to integrate the very latest computer vision technology,” said Red Cat CEO Jeff Thompson. “In military operations, every second counts, and Athena’s ability to track objects at night means our drone can deliver crucial intel to warfighters and commanders, providing rapid decision-making support.”

By integrating Athena’s technology, the Teal 2 can support Danger Close Fire Missions at night. The Forward Line of Own Troops (FLOT) can be detected, recognized and geolocated in comparison with the enemy, allowing for precision and safe fires on the target.

Athena also supports rapid in-field target-set updates, with a turnaround as short as 72 hours for new target-detection algorithms. This allows the warfighter to quickly respond to emerging threats and ensure their kit remains in the fight.

“Most military operations take place at night, and Athena is proud to help the Teal 2 ‘Dominate the Night™, by offering our computer vision architecture,” said Athena CEO Stephen Bornstein. “We’re also excited to showcase our tech to the global customer base that Red Cat has built on its reputation for exceptional products.”

In addition to Athena, Red Cat’s previously announced technology partners for the Teal 2 include Teledyne FLIR, Tomahawk Robotics, Reveal Technology and Immervision. The Teal 2 is the first sUAS to be equipped with FLIR's new Hadron 640R sensor, optimized for nighttime operations.

Red Cat has already filled an order from U.S. Customs and Border Protection for 54 units of the Teal 2. In February, a Red Cat delegation headed by Jeff Thompson also visited NATO countries to discuss how the Teal 2 can potentially help Ukrainian forces counter Russian forces when they’re most active – after dark.

Separately, Athena announced its first export sales to the U.S. Department of Defense in January. Athena is currently demonstrating its technology at the Avalon 2023 Australian International Airshow from Feb. 28 to March 5.

To view a spec sheet for the Teal 2, click here.

To watch a one-minute teaser video for the Teal 2, click here.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a military technology company that integrates robotic hardware and software to provide critical situational awareness and actionable intelligence to on-the-ground warfighters and battlefield commanders. Its mission is to enhance the effectiveness and safety of military operations domestically and globally – and to “Dominate the Night.” Red Cat’s suite of solutions includes Teal Drones, developer of the Golden Eagle, a small unmanned system with the highest resolution imaging for nighttime operations, and Skypersonic, a leading provider of unmanned aircraft for interior spaces and other dangerous environments. Learn more at https://www.redcatholdings.com.

