NanoXplore Unveils Strong Performance for Its Newly Patented SiG™ Anode Additive Solution

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. (“NanoXplore” or “the Corporation”) (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, is pleased to announce that it has received patent approval for its Silicon/Graphene battery anode material solution under the trademark SiGTM. These patents cover battery cell production processes and are filed in several countries, namely the United States, Germany, China, Canada, the UK and South Korea. These patents also cover a range of different chemistries and extend to all cylindrical cell form factors. GrapheneBlackTM acts as a coating agent around Silicon alleviating swelling and dislodgment of particles making the cell safer and more reliable.



Performance Highlights

In addition, the Corporation has demonstrated strong performance of its SiGTM anode technology solution when incorporated, as an additive, in battery cells:

Driving Range: NanoXplore's patented technology increased vehicle range by 8-10% or 40 kilometers for a typical Electric Vehicle.

NanoXplore’s patented technology increased vehicle range by 8-10% or 40 kilometers for a typical Electric Vehicle. Charging Time: Due to SiG TM high electrical conductivity, charging speed was reduced substantially to between 10 and 13 minutes. Charging speed could go as low as 10 minutes, without compromising battery life. It can go beyond that point for applications such as for military applications, power tools or consumer electronics.

Due to SiG high electrical conductivity, charging speed was reduced substantially to between 10 and 13 minutes. Charging speed could go as low as 10 minutes, without compromising battery life. It can go beyond that point for applications such as for military applications, power tools or consumer electronics. Safety: SiGTM based cells are 10% cooler than typical potentially flammable Li-ion batteries. Hence, with the help of GrapheneBlackTM, they are safer due to less risk of thermal runaway and explosions.



Soroush Nazarpour, President and Chief Executive Officer of NanoXplore, commented:

“Thanks to our unique Silicon/Graphene additive solution we can achieve better range, better charging time and enhanced safety. These incredible features can facilitate the acceleration of EV mass adoption and help improve vehicle reliability because of our impressive safety features. Furthermore, our cost-effective and proprietary process makes our solution very appealing to the automotive industry.”

Supported by 11 patents in the SiGTM family, the Corporation is well-positioned and tailored to succeed in the current liquid electrolyte and the next-generation solid-state battery markets. NanoXplore intends to commission a 100- to 200-ton SiGTM production line in the second half of calendar year 2023.

About NanoXplore Inc.

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. The Corporation provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe. Please visit www.nanoxplore.ca.

