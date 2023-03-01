North America On-Demand Staffing Platform Market Growing at 14.5% CAGR to be Worth US$ 159.33 million by 2028

North America On-Demand Staffing Platform Market

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North America on-demand staffing platform market is expected to grow from US$ 70.71 million in 2022 to US$ 159.33 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% during 2022–2028.

On-demand staffing platform is a mobile marketplace that enables recruiting agencies to hire temporary workers, freelance professionals, and contingent staff for short-term positions. It allows candidates to share their work portfolios with companies, create online profiles, and search options for appropriate job openings based on their qualifications. Moreover, as it delivers a similar or higher-quality workforce compared to conventional sourcing channels, staffing companies are increasingly adopting on-demand staffing platforms to fill specific roles for temporary assignments.

Key companies profiled in this research study are:

• Myworkchoice

• Wonolo

• Hireanesquire

• Qwick

• Graphite

• Appjobs

• Instawork

• Snagajob

• Traba

• Ubeya

The North America on-demand staffing platform market, by deployment, is bifurcated into on premise and cloud based. In 2021, the cloud-based segment accounted for a larger market share. There has been a significant rise in the adoption of cloud-based software in the staffing industry. This is attributed to the fact that deploying this software is a simple process that incurs significantly low deployment costs. Additionally, cloud-based recruitment enhances easy-to-use social recruiting capabilities, providing on-demand video screening, advanced analytics, and onboarding solutions. By providing the ability to access the recruiting system from anywhere, cloud-based recruiting software allows one to access candidate data conveniently in one platform, which makes the candidate evaluation process more collaborative.

The North America on-demand staffing platform market, based on enterprise size, is further divided into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. In 2021, the large enterprises segment accounted for the largest share in North America on-demand staffing platform market. There is massive growth in the adoption of on-demand staffing platforms among large enterprises, as it provides access to a much larger database of candidates, ensures safety through verification, and enables them to reach out with personalized messages in their native tongue. Moreover, there is a growing trend of flexible staffing—external talent from outsourcing providers or independent freelancers among large enterprises is accelerating the adoption of on-demand staffing platforms, thereby driving market growth.

The leading players of the North America On-Demand Staffing Platform industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. Key market players are analyzed on the basis of production volume, gross margin, market value, and price structure. The competitive market scenario among North America On-Demand Staffing Platform players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies. The statistics presented in this report are an accurate and useful guide to shaping your business growth.

This research report also presents practical and practical case studies to help you get a clearer understanding of the topic. This research report has been prepared through industry analysis techniques and presented in a professional manner by including effective information graphics whenever necessary. It helps ensure business stability and rapid development to achieve notable remarks in the global North America On-Demand Staffing Platform market.

Finally, North America On-Demand Staffing Platform Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report provides locales, economic conditions, item values, benefits, limits, creations, supplies, requests, market development rates, and numbers, etc. North America On-Demand Staffing Platform Industry Report Announces Additional New Task SWOT Examination, Speculation Achievement Investigation and Venture Return Investigation.

