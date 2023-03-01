National Defense Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ND-ISAC) Welcomes Two New Board of Directors

About

The National Defense Information Sharing and Analysis Center™ (NDISAC™) is the national defense sector’s non-profit organization formed to enhance the security and resiliency of the defense industry and its strategic partners. NDISAC provides defense sector stakeholders a community and forum for sharing cyber and physical security threat information, best practices and mitigation strategies and is developed to serve as the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) sector’s critical infrastructure protection operational coordination mechanism.

