National Defense Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ND-ISAC) Welcomes Two New Board of Directors

National Defense ISAC

National Defense ISAC

ND-ISAC welcomes new board of directors Allison Krache Giddens, President and CEO of Win-Tech, Inc. and Paul Escobedo, CISO for the Raytheon Technologies.

WASHINGTON , D.C., UNITED STATES , March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two new executives join the board of directors of the National Defense Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ND-ISAC) from companies which bookend the defense industrial base. Allison Krache Giddens is President and CEO of Win-Tech, Inc., a small business manufacturer in Kennesaw, GA specializing in aerospace precision machining; and Paul Escobedo is the Chief Information Security Officer for the Raytheon Technologies Intelligence & Space business.

Ms. Giddens is actively involved in local workforce development and industry associations, including the Chattahoochee Technical College Foundation Board of Trustees. Ms. Giddens helped start the Georgia Chapter of Women in Manufacturing and remains active in the organization. She also serves on the CMMC-AB Industry Advisory Group and ND-ISAC as a Small Business Working Group co-lead.

Mr. Escobedo previously served a distinguished career in the US Air Force with multiple roles supporting information warfare and operations. After 12 years in positions of increasing responsibility in Raytheon he now leads a team of 80+ and manages a $15M budget for the overall vision, planning and execution of business IT security, cyber operations, incident response, vulnerability management, and GRC services for a business unit with 37K employees and $20B in sales.

Steve Shirley, ND-ISAC Executive Director remarked, “The election of Allison and Paul recognizes their respective contributions to ND-ISAC – but also their differing breadth of experience is ideal to represent the interests of the ND-ISAC member companies which range from SMBs to DoD Primes.”

The ND-ISAC is a non-profit, non-federal entity established and funded by its member companies to support their collective cybersecurity and resilience against all hazards through multiple lines of effort. Traditional defense contractors form approximately two-thirds of ND-ISAC’s ~140 member companies. The remaining third are companies with whom traditional defense contractors have key interdependencies but have predominant lines of business in other sectors such as Finance, Health/Pharma, Comms/IT, Chem, and Energy; plus DoD university affiliated research centers and DoD federally funded research and development centers.
# # #

Matt Windt
ND-ISAC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

National Defense Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ND-ISAC) Welcomes Two New Board of Directors

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Matt Windt
ND-ISAC
Company/Organization
NDISAC
1050 Connecticut Ave NW #500
Washington, District of Columbia, 20036
United States
2028882724
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Defense Information Sharing and Analysis Center™ (NDISAC™) is the national defense sector’s non-profit organization formed to enhance the security and resiliency of the defense industry and its strategic partners. NDISAC provides defense sector stakeholders a community and forum for sharing cyber and physical security threat information, best practices and mitigation strategies and is developed to serve as the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) sector’s critical infrastructure protection operational coordination mechanism.

https://ndisac.org/

More From This Author
National Defense Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ND-ISAC) Welcomes Two New Board of Directors
Defense Industry Companies Launch Supply Chain Cybersecurity Task Force
National Defense ISAC Announces New Executive Director
View All Stories From This Author