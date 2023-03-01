National Defense Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ND-ISAC) Welcomes Two New Board of Directors
ND-ISAC welcomes new board of directors Allison Krache Giddens, President and CEO of Win-Tech, Inc. and Paul Escobedo, CISO for the Raytheon Technologies.WASHINGTON , D.C., UNITED STATES , March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two new executives join the board of directors of the National Defense Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ND-ISAC) from companies which bookend the defense industrial base. Allison Krache Giddens is President and CEO of Win-Tech, Inc., a small business manufacturer in Kennesaw, GA specializing in aerospace precision machining; and Paul Escobedo is the Chief Information Security Officer for the Raytheon Technologies Intelligence & Space business.
Ms. Giddens is actively involved in local workforce development and industry associations, including the Chattahoochee Technical College Foundation Board of Trustees. Ms. Giddens helped start the Georgia Chapter of Women in Manufacturing and remains active in the organization. She also serves on the CMMC-AB Industry Advisory Group and ND-ISAC as a Small Business Working Group co-lead.
Mr. Escobedo previously served a distinguished career in the US Air Force with multiple roles supporting information warfare and operations. After 12 years in positions of increasing responsibility in Raytheon he now leads a team of 80+ and manages a $15M budget for the overall vision, planning and execution of business IT security, cyber operations, incident response, vulnerability management, and GRC services for a business unit with 37K employees and $20B in sales.
Steve Shirley, ND-ISAC Executive Director remarked, “The election of Allison and Paul recognizes their respective contributions to ND-ISAC – but also their differing breadth of experience is ideal to represent the interests of the ND-ISAC member companies which range from SMBs to DoD Primes.”
The ND-ISAC is a non-profit, non-federal entity established and funded by its member companies to support their collective cybersecurity and resilience against all hazards through multiple lines of effort. Traditional defense contractors form approximately two-thirds of ND-ISAC’s ~140 member companies. The remaining third are companies with whom traditional defense contractors have key interdependencies but have predominant lines of business in other sectors such as Finance, Health/Pharma, Comms/IT, Chem, and Energy; plus DoD university affiliated research centers and DoD federally funded research and development centers.
