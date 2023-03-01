OBLU Xperience Ailafushi and OBLU Select Lobigili Carry Out CSR Activities with Marine Tour and Donation

OBLU Xperience Ailafushi and OBLU SELECT Lobigili organised a memorable under ocean marine tour on 23 February 2023 for 14 students from Jamaluddin School. The students along with four teachers arrived at Ailafushi island at 15:30. After a warm welcome by the resort management, they were escorted to Only BLU Under Ocean Restaurant where they refreshed themselves with a cold face towel and a delicious beverage.

In-house Marine Biologist, Giorgia Maggioni conducted the Marine Tour. She started with a presentation about the different types of fish and coral found in the Maldives. After the presentation, students spotted fish through the windows of the restaurant and marked them in their Educational Marine Booklet. This booklet is a specially crafted workbook created for the Educational Marine Tour.

After the fascinating tour, students played and enjoyed snacks and drinks at KIDSX CAMP – the kids club at OBLU Xperience Ailafushi before departure from the resort.

The Educational Marine Tour sensitises school children between the ages of 5 to 12 years about marine life. They identify fish and corals, connecting with the country’s fragile ecosystem. This initiative attempts to educate future generations who may decide to have a career in hospitality. Every month the resort will invite students from different schools in Malé for the programme.

OBLU Xperience Ailafushi and OBLU SELECT Lobigili also organised a donation to a home for people with special needs at K. Guraidhoo. In preparation for the donation, a fundraising initiative was carried out in the resort on 10 February 2023. Colleagues who donated were given a cupcake and a thank you card for their contributions.

From the fundraising MVR 50,000 was utilised to procure essential linen for the institute, including pillows, pillow covers, bedsheets, and waterproof mattress protectors. On 25 February 2023, Ram Bhoyroo, the GM of OBLU Xperience Ailafushi and OBLU SELECT Lobigili, along with the Resort Management and Welfare Committee visited K. Guraidhoo. They were given a tour of the institute and afterwards had a special ceremony to hand over the items collected.

OBLU Xperience Ailafushi and OBLU SELECT Lobigili focus on meaningful initiatives to support local communities, in keeping with their core philosophy ‘Joy of Giving.’