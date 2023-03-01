TTM Publishes the March 2023 Edition of the Magazine ‘Travel Trade Maldives’

TTM has released the March 2023 edition of the print publication ‘Travel Trade Maldives’ dedicated to all things travel, trade, and tourism in the Maldives.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day on 8th March, this issue focuses on working mothers in the hospitality industry. The cover story highlights the various challenges and obstacles, available support systems as well as best practices for mothers employed in this sector.

For People section, TTM had a chat with three women at the top of the game: Maldives first local female resort manager, Fathimath Shaazleen, the Director of Sales and Marketing at Sun Siyam Travels, Nina Nizar, as well as the Hotel Manager at Maagiri Hotel, Shirmeen Ibrahim.

As part of TTM Takeover, this time the magazine takes a look at Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa, a glistening gem of soulful elegance in Raa Atoll. Editor’s Picks explore exciting properties across the Maldives, such as Dhawa Ihuru, Kudadoo Maldives Private Island, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, Siyam World, and Maagiri Hotel.

As usual, the regular news segments touch on all aspects of the industry, such as aviation, wellness, and sustainability. Travel Trade Maldives magazine will keep you up to date with the latest news about the tourism industry in the Maldives and offer important insights for travelers.

TTM will be releasing a print version and an online version of the magazine with each publication.

To view the latest edition of the magazine, please visit Travel Trade Maldives Magazine – March 2023.