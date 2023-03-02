CHIEF RISK OFFICER KENNETH RADIGAN AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
It's particularly pleasing for me to see Ken graduate from our program and earn the Certificate in Risk Governance® as I have always appreciated his thoughtful leadership of the risk profession.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Kenneth Radigan of New York in the United States.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Kenneth Radigan is the Chief Risk Officer for the New York State Insurance Fund and an Insurance Risk Management Lecturer at Columbia University. In his current role at NYSIF, Ken is part of the Executive Management team providing leadership, vision, and direction on risk management activities to support NYSIF’s short and long-term strategic goals. Ken is responsible for overall enterprise risk management, including information security, internal audit, internal controls, and corporate and investment compliance. Before his current role, Ken served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Professional Risk Managers' International Association (PRMIA), the Chief Risk Officer (US, Bermuda) for Aspen Insurance, and the Chief Risk Officer for Casualty and Global Risk Solutions for AIG. He holds two US patents in financial modeling, the Professional Risk Manager (PRM) designation from PRMIA, and served as a member, and Treasurer, of their board of directors. Ken earned his BA in Mathematics from the University of Dayton.
"It's particularly pleasing for me to see Ken graduate from our program and earn the Certificate in Risk Governance®," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "Ken and I came to know each other during his leadership of PRMIA, and I have always appreciated his thoughtful leadership in advancing the risk practice globally," he continued.
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
"I would like to thank the DCRO Institute and all of the lecturers that have put together this comprehensive program," said Mr. Radigan. "I enthusiastically support this program and recommend it to any board director or chief risk officer."
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
About the DCRO Institute – Learning to embrace risk.SM The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation and the Certificate in Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.SM Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
