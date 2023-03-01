Closer to 80% of the Surveyees Felt that their Organizations Fail to Listen to the Employees' Concerns Regarding Safety
49.2% of our surveyees believe that it is the employer’s responsibility to prevent workplace incidents.
Only 3.7% of surveyed employees reported having a copy of the written employee safety policy provided by their organization.”WASHINGTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoodFirms, a global B2B platform for research, ratings, and reviews, has recently released its new research report titled “Workplace Accident: Legality and Liability," which surveyed 700+ global organizations to find valuable insights related to workplace injury incidents in organizations, their causes, statistics, liability, and legal implications of such occurrences. The research also collates suggestions gathered from global experts to prevent any occurrences of workplace accidents. The research aims to help employers create a safer workplace environment for their employees and also reduce their legal liabilities.
Through this research, GoodFirms found that about 21.6% of the surveyees work at sites that are accident-prone and pose higher risks of workplace injuries. Unfortunately, 3.1% of the respondents reported having met with a workplace accident.
The implications and consequences of workplace accidents are often disastrous for employers.
"The overall costs and effects of workplace accidents are very high for employers considering the multiple dimensions such as legal repercussions, the economic impact on disrupted business, lawsuits and compensations, reputational loss to organizations, etc.," says GoodFirms.
Moreover, fighting through mental and physical trauma, dealing with compensation laws, recovery, rehabilitation, etc., are extremely painful for employees who have suffered workplace injuries.
“Estimating the devastating effects of the physical and the mental trauma on injured employees and their families is unimaginable,” says GoodFirms.
Furthermore, GoodFirms’ survey reveals some shocking statistics regarding workplace injuries and how lightly workplace safety is taken in some organizations. For instance, only 3.7% of the surveyed employees reported having a copy of the written employee safety policy provided by their organization. While most organizations have made sufficient provisions for first-aid and employee injury insurance, only 17.2% of organizations have an in-house medical practitioner, and only 7.6% have an ambulance service dedicated to addressing workplace accident cases.
Even safety training measures were not found to be up to the mark, with more than 40% of employees not receiving any safety training at all. 30.5% reported not even having an emergency contact number to reach out to in case of any workplace injury incident.
When queried about the top causes of workplace injuries, most respondents considered poor work safety measures, employee negligence, and judgment errors as the prime causes of workplace accidents. These are followed by low-quality equipment, repetitive tasks causing muscle strain, poorly designed workspace, mistakes from poorly trained employees, slippery surfaces, reactions from hazardous materials, overexertion, workplace violence, and others.
The attitude of employers toward workplace safety is a prime determiner of how safe a workplace will be for employees.
GoodFirms' workplace injury survey reveals that in more than 60% of organizations, employees can not even freely report any safety violation to the management; also, there are organizations where profitability and cost-cutting are prioritized over workplace safety.
In fact, shockingly, only 18.9% of the surveyees said that their organization proactively listens to employees' concerns regarding safety. It is not surprising that only 21.6% of surveyed are satisfied with workplace safety measures taken by their employers.
Employers need to acknowledge their responsibility for providing employees with workplaces that are safe. 49.2% of our surveyees believe that it is the employer’s responsibility to prevent workplace incidents. 44.6% of the respondents considered both employees as well as the employer responsible for the accident, and only 6.2%, said it is the responsibility of employees.
Apart from the tips from experts to reduce cases of workplace accidents, GoodFirms’ research also details how the implementation of technologies can help employers reduce workplace injury incidents.
KEY FINDINGS:
21.6% of GoodFirms’ surveyees mentioned having jobs involving them working with hazardous materials, risky places, equipment fall chances, and other situations that pose a risk of injury.
3.1% of the surveyed employees reported suffering workplace injuries
Only 13.4% affirmed that workplace health and safety are considered equally important as sales, marketing, or other functions in their organization.
61.9% of the surveyed employees stated that their physical safety is a priority for their manager.
36.2% of the surveyees attribute workplace injuries to repetitive tasks causing strain on the body part.
About Research:
GoodFirms Survey-"Workplace Accident: Legality and Liability" queried 700 employees and employers from organizations around the world about safety measures, initiatives, and protocols in their companies and how these are perceived by the employees/employers.
